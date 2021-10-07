BPSC 65th Final Results 2021 Released, Check Topper List & Steps To Download Result Here

BPSC 65th Final Results 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission on Thursday, October 7 released the 65th BPSC result 2021. BPSC results 2021 that has been declared is for 65th Combined Competitive or BPSC Combined Competitive Exam. Candidates can check the BPSC 65th cutoff and other result-related details here. For more information, candidates can visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. the direct link to check results has also been attached below.

This year the Commission has selected 422 candidates in the final result. The 65th Main Result 2021 was declared earlier this year on July 1, 2021. After the Prelims and Mains exam, selected candidates were then called for the interview round. The names of the top-10 candidates have been mentioned here.

BPSC 65th CC Exam Result: How to download

Candidates should visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for a link which reads, "Final Results: 65th Combined Competitive Examination."

A new PDF file will be displayed on the screen which will have the result of the candidates

Candidates should cross-check the details

Candidates are also advised to keep a copy of the PDF with themselves for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the result

BPSC 65th CC Exam Result: List of Toppers

Gourav Singh Chanda Bharti Varun Kumar Sumit Kumar Avinash Kumar Singh Aditya Srivastav S Prateek Aditya Kumar Anamika Ankit Kumar

BPSC 65th cutoff details

This year the cut-off mark for the written exam for candidates falling under the Unreserved category was 447. Bihar Public Service Commission had announced that the cut-off mark for the final exam was 532. Through this recruitment drive, selected candidates will be posted to various departments such as Administrative Service, Police Service, District Commandant, and others.

Cutoff for final exam

General- 532 marks

General (Female)- 515 marks

EWS- 530 marks

EWS (female)- 504 marks

SC 507 marks

SC (female)- 482 marks

ST- 495 marks

EBC- 518 marks

EBC Female- 508 marks

BCL- 517 marks

Cutoff for written exam