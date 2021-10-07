Last Updated:

BPSC 65th Final Results 2021 Released, Check Topper List & Steps To Download Result Here

BPSC 65th Final Results 2021 have been uploaded on the official website. Here are the steps which have to be followed to check the result & cutoff details.

Ruchika Kumari
BPSC 65th Final Results 2021

Image: Unsplash


BPSC 65th Final Results 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission on Thursday, October 7 released the 65th BPSC result 2021. BPSC results 2021 that has been declared is for 65th Combined Competitive or BPSC Combined Competitive Exam. Candidates can check the BPSC 65th cutoff and other result-related details here. For more information, candidates can visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. the direct link to check results has also been attached below.

This year the Commission has selected 422 candidates in the final result. The 65th Main Result 2021 was declared earlier this year on July 1, 2021. After the Prelims and Mains exam, selected candidates were then called for the interview round. The names of the top-10 candidates have been mentioned here.

BPSC 65th CC Exam Result: How to download

  • Candidates should visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, look for a link which reads, "Final Results: 65th Combined Competitive Examination."
  • A new PDF file will be displayed on the screen which will have the result of the candidates
  • Candidates should cross-check the details
  • Candidates are also advised to keep a copy of the PDF with themselves for future reference
  • Here is the direct link to download the result

BPSC 65th CC Exam Result: List of Toppers

  1. Gourav Singh
  2. Chanda Bharti
  3. Varun Kumar
  4. Sumit Kumar
  5. Avinash Kumar Singh
  6. Aditya Srivastav
  7. S Prateek
  8. Aditya Kumar
  9. Anamika
  10. Ankit Kumar

BPSC 65th cutoff details

This year the cut-off mark for the written exam for candidates falling under the Unreserved category was 447. Bihar Public Service Commission had announced that the cut-off mark for the final exam was 532. Through this recruitment drive, selected candidates will be posted to various departments such as Administrative Service, Police Service, District Commandant, and others. 

Cutoff for final exam

  • General- 532 marks 
  • General (Female)- 515 marks
  • EWS- 530 marks
  • EWS (female)- 504 marks
  • SC 507 marks
  • SC (female)- 482 marks
  • ST- 495 marks
  • EBC- 518 marks
  • EBC Female- 508 marks
  • BCL- 517 marks

Cutoff for written exam

  • General- 447 marks
  • General (Female)- 438 marks
  • EWS- 425 marks
  • EWS (female)- 401 marks
  • SC 397 marks
  • SC (female)- 385 marks
  • ST- 394 marks
  • EBC- 417 marks
  • EBC Female- 396 marks
  • BCL- 416 marks
