BPSC 65th Final Results 2021 Released, Check Topper List & Steps To Download Result Here

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
BPSC 65th Final Results 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission on Thursday, October 7 released the 65th BPSC result 2021. BPSC results 2021 that has been declared is for 65th Combined Competitive or BPSC Combined Competitive Exam. Candidates can check the BPSC 65th cutoff and other result-related details here. For more information, candidates can visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. the direct link to check results has also been attached below.
This year the Commission has selected 422 candidates in the final result. The 65th Main Result 2021 was declared earlier this year on July 1, 2021. After the Prelims and Mains exam, selected candidates were then called for the interview round. The names of the top-10 candidates have been mentioned here.
This year the cut-off mark for the written exam for candidates falling under the Unreserved category was 447. Bihar Public Service Commission had announced that the cut-off mark for the final exam was 532. Through this recruitment drive, selected candidates will be posted to various departments such as Administrative Service, Police Service, District Commandant, and others.