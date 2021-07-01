Last Updated:

BPSC 65th Mains Result Out; 1,142 Candidates Pass, Check Merit List & Interview Date Here

BPSC 65th Mains result has been declared. The interview around is expected to be scheduled in July last week. Here's the direct link to check results.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
BPSC 65th Mains Result

IMAGE: PTI


BPSC 65th Mains Result: Bihar Public Service Commission has declared BPSC 65th main exam results on Wednesday evening. BPSC main result declared by State Government is of the combined main written competitive exam that was held between 25th to 28th November 2020. As per results, as many as 1,142 candidates have made their position in the merit list. They have been shortlisted for the next round which is interview. Candidates who appeared in the exam are advised to check the official site of BPSC bpsc.bih.nic.in for keeping themselves updated with announcements.

65th BPSC mains result: Steps to check 

  • Go to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • Click on the link “Results: 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination”
  • Download the result file which is in a PDF format
  • Check if your roll number is there
  • Take a printout for future reference
  • OR here is the direct link to check results

Through 65th mains exam, BPSC aims to select candidates to fill 423 positions. These positions are for 14 different government departments and ministries. Out of these 423 positions,186 will be reserved for UR, 41 will be reserved for EWS. 53,6,68 and 59 will be reserved for SC,ST, EBC and BC respectively. 6 positions are reserved for FFD and 14 for the disabled. 

Bihar BPSC: Documents needed during interview round

As per official notice, it is expected that interview can be held in last week of July. However, any particular date has not been announced for the same. A separate notice on the interview will be issued later. Here is the list of documents which qualified candidates will have to carry.

  • Date of birth certificate
  • Class 10, 12, and degree certificates
  • Reservation category certificate, if applicable
  • BPSC Mains and Prelims mark sheet
  • Photo identity proof
  • Candidates are advised to carry copies as well as original documents with them for verification

READ | BPSC 66th mains exams 2021 postponed, revised schedule to be announced later
READ | BPSC 64th CS exam 2020 result likely to release in June, check details
READ | BPSC APO Mains 2021 registration deadline extended up to June 14, here's how to register
READ | BPSC 64th final result 2021 OUT, Om Prakash Gupta bags 1st rank, check merit list & cutoff
READ | BPSC 66th Main Exam 2021: Registration window to reopen on June 15
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND