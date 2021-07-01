BPSC 65th Mains Result Out; 1,142 Candidates Pass, Check Merit List & Interview Date Here

BPSC 65th Mains Result: Bihar Public Service Commission has declared BPSC 65th main exam results on Wednesday evening. BPSC main result declared by State Government is of the combined main written competitive exam that was held between 25th to 28th November 2020. As per results, as many as 1,142 candidates have made their position in the merit list. They have been shortlisted for the next round which is interview. Candidates who appeared in the exam are advised to check the official site of BPSC bpsc.bih.nic.in for keeping themselves updated with announcements.

65th BPSC mains result: Steps to check

Go to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the link “Results: 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination”

Download the result file which is in a PDF format

Check if your roll number is there

Take a printout for future reference

OR here is the direct link to check results

Through 65th mains exam, BPSC aims to select candidates to fill 423 positions. These positions are for 14 different government departments and ministries. Out of these 423 positions,186 will be reserved for UR, 41 will be reserved for EWS. 53,6,68 and 59 will be reserved for SC,ST, EBC and BC respectively. 6 positions are reserved for FFD and 14 for the disabled.

Bihar BPSC: Documents needed during interview round

As per official notice, it is expected that interview can be held in last week of July. However, any particular date has not been announced for the same. A separate notice on the interview will be issued later. Here is the list of documents which qualified candidates will have to carry.