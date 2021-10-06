BPSC 65th Result 2021 Likely To Be Declared Tomorrow, Here's How To Check

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to announce the 65th combined competitive exam results tomorrow, October 7. The BPSC 65th final results will be declared on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Joint Secretary-cum-exam controller of BPSC told the media that BPSC 65th result is expected to be released on October 7, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the final round i.e., the interview round will be able to check their results online on the BPSC website.

BPSC will fill a total of 423 vacancies in 14 departments of the Bihar government through this exam. BPSC has conducted the interview in the month of September 2021. Out of these 423 positions,186 will be reserved for UR, 41 will be reserved for EWS. 53,6,68 and 59 will be reserved for SC, ST, EBC and BC respectively. 6 positions are reserved for FFD and 14 for the disabled.

BPSC had conducted the main exam from 25th to 28th November 2020. The BPSC mains result was declared on July 1. As per results, as many as 1,142 candidates have made their position on the merit list. They have been shortlisted for the next round which is the interview. Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for the BPSC civil services exam.

