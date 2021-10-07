BPSC 65th Result 2021 Out: Gourav Singh Bags Rank-1; 7 Out Of 10 Toppers Are Engineers

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday declared the 65th combined competitive exam results 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their BPSC 65th result 2021 on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 114 candidates had appeared for the BPSC interview which is the final round of exam. Out of them, BPSC has shortlisted 422 candidates for appointment.

Gourav Singh has bagged the first position in the 65th BPSC exam. Chanda Bharti has secured the second position in the merit list. Both of them have been alloted Bihar Administrative Service. Varun Kumar who clinched the third position holder in the state, has been alloted Bihar Police Service. Two girls have made it to the top-10 rank holders' list. As per reports, seven of top-10 male candidates are engineers by profession.

How to check BPSC 65th Result:

Visit the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 65th CCE result link that will be flashed on the website A PDF File will appear on the screen The result PDF will have the names and roll numbers of the qualified candidates Search your name in the list

Click here to read BPSC 65th Result 2021

BPSC conducted this recruitment drive to fill a total of 423 vacancies in 14 departments of the Bihar government through this exam. BPSC has conducted the interview in the month of September, 2021. Out of these 423 positions,186 will be reserved for UR, 41 will be reserved for EWS. 53,6,68 and 59 will be reserved for SC, ST, EBC and BC respectively. 6 positions are reserved for FFD and 14 for the disabled. BPSC had conducted the main exam from November 25 to 28, 2020. The BPSC mains result was declared on July 1. As per results, as many as 1,142 candidates have made their position on the merit list. They have been shortlisted for the next round which is the interview. Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for the BPSC civil services exam.