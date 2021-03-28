BPSC 66th Main Exam 2021 Date: BPSC Mains On June 5, Registration Process From April 6

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has revealed the date of conducting its 66th main exam. The commission has recently declared the BPSC 66th preliminary exam results in which 8997 candidates have passed. The candidates who have cleared the PT will appear for the BPSC 66th main exam. The commission, in the latest notification, revealed that the tentative date for conducting the BPSC mains is June 5.

BPSC 66th Mains on June 5

The online registration process for BPSC 66th mains will begin on April 6. The last date to fill the form for appearing for the exam is April 30. After filing the form online, candidates must send the printout of it along with the required documents to the BPSC office by speed post, so as to reach by 5 pm on May 7. The online form will be available only on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 66th preliminary exam was held on December 27, 2020, in 887 exam centres across 35 districts. A re-exam was also held on January 14 at two centres in Patna. A total of 280882 (2.8 lakh) candidates had appeared in the examination out of whom 8997 passed.

BPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 691 vacancies. Candidates who will clear the main exam will have to clear the interview round of 120 marks for the final appointment. Candidates will have to bring the original documents (as required) at the time of the interview for their verification.

BPSC Mains Exam Pattern

There will be three papers: General Hindi, General Studies - Paper 1 and General Studies- Paper -2. The total marks will be 500. The General Hindi paper will carry a total of 100 marks. The general studies paper 1 and 2 will carry 300 marks each.

