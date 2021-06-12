BPSC 66th Main Exam 2021: Registration Window To Reopen On June 15

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has reopened the registration window for BPSC 66th main exam. Candidates who have passed the 66th BPSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. Such candidates who have passed the BPSC 66th PT and could not register for the main exam before the previous deadline have got another chance.

BPSC 66th Mains Registration window reopens

The BPSC 66th Mains registration deadline was May 10. The registration window will now be reopened. The BPSC 66th mains registration window will be open between June 15 and 22, 2021. Candidates who have not yet registered for the main exam can do it during this period. The last date for the hard copy of the BPSC application form to reach the BPSC office was May 17 which has now been extended to June 28. The hard copy (Printout) of the filled application form of the BPSC 66th main exam should reach the BPSC office, Patna by 5 pm on June 28.

Click here to read the official notice

BPSC 66th Main exam postponed

BPSC has already announced the postponement of its 66th main exam due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The exam was scheduled to be held on June 4, 5, and 8, 2021. BPSC 66th preliminary exam was held on December 27, 2020, in 887 exam centres across 35 districts. A re-exam was also held on January 14 at two centres in Patna. A total of 280882 (2.8 lakh) candidates had appeared in the examination out of whom 8997 passed. These 8997 candidates are eligible to appear for the main exam.

BPSC 66th Recruitment

BPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 691 vacancies in various departments of the government of Bihar. Candidates who will clear the main exam will have to clear the interview round of 120 marks for the final appointment. Candidates will have to bring the original documents (as required) at the time of the interview for their verification.

BPSC 66th Main Exam Pattern

BPSC 66th main exam will comprise three papers: General Hindi, General Studies - Paper 1 and General Studies- Paper -2. The total marks will be 500. The General Hindi paper will carry a total of 100 marks. The general studies paper 1 and 2 will carry 300 marks each.