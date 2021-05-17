BPSC 66th Mains Exams 2021 Postponed, Revised Schedule To Be Announced Later

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 66th mains exam in view of the second wave of COVID-19. The BPSC 66th mains was scheduled to be held on June 4, 5, and 8, 2021. A notice regarding the postponement of BPSC 66th mains exams 2021 has been uploaded on the official website.

BPSC 66th mains postponed

Candidates can download and read the official notice by visiting the BPSC website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the official notice, the revised dates for the BPSC 66th mains exams will be announced later. The BPSC Mains will be held when the situation is conducive for holding the exams.

Candidates who have cleared the BPSC 66th combined competitive preliminary exam and have registered for the mains exams are eligible to appear for the exam. Candidates should keep visiting the official website regularly for updates. BPSC 66th preliminary exam was held on December 27, 2020, in 887 exam centers across 35 districts. A re-exam was also held on January 14 at two centers in Patna. A total of 280882 (2.8 lakh) candidates had appeared in the examination out of whom 8997 passed.

BPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 691 vacancies in various departments of the government of Bihar. Candidates who will clear the main exam will have to clear the interview round of 120 marks for the final appointment. Candidates will have to bring the original documents (as required) at the time of the interview for their verification.

BPSC Mains Exam Pattern

There will be three papers: General Hindi, General Studies - Paper 1 and General Studies- Paper -2. The total marks will be 500. The General Hindi paper will carry a total of 100 marks. The general studies paper 1 and 2 will carry 300 marks each.