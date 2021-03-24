BPSC 66th Prelims Result 2021: Highest-ever Cutoff Marks Of 108 Set By BPSC This Year

BPSC PT Result: Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the result of its 66th preliminary examination on its official website. The BPSC 66th prelims exam was held on December 27 and January 14. A total of 2.8 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam out of which 8997 have qualified. This year, BPSC has set the highest-ever cutoff mark for clearing the BPSC Prelims exams.

BPSC 66th Prelims Result: Highest-ever cutoff

This year, the BPSC prelims cutoff mark for the unreserved category has gone up to 108 marks. For the Economically Weaker Section Category, the cutoff mark is 103. Moreover, the cutoff marks for the Backward class and Extreme Backward Class categories are 104 and 102, respectively. The cutoff mark for the unreserved female category is 100. Check category-wise cutoff marks here.

Talking about the big jump in the cutoff, Dr. M Rahman, founder and educator at Adamya Aditi Gurukul, Patna has said, "This is for the first time in the history of BPSC exam that the cutoff has been this high. However, candidates who could not qualify for the main exam must not lose hope and start preparing for the 67th preliminary exam that is scheduled to be held in the month of October. Those who have cleared the exam should start preparing for the BPSC 66th main exams with full dedication and strategy."

BPSC 66th Prelims Results 2021

BPSC 66th preliminary exam was held on December 27, 2020, in 887 exam centers across 35 districts. A re-exam was also conducted on January 14 at two centers in Patna, after the paper was said to be leaked in a center in Aurangabad. A total of 280882 (2.8 lakh) candidates had appeared in the preliminary examination. Out of the 2.8 lakh candidates, 8997 cleared the PT exam.

BPSC will upload the e-mark sheet of all candidates shortly, on the official website. Candidates will have to visit the official website and login using their application number and date of birth to download their mark sheet. BPSC will soon announce the dates for 66th Main Exams.

Direct link to check the list of candidates who have cleared the BPSC 66th PT exam

