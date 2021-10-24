BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Exam 2021 Date Released; Check How To Apply And More

The date for the 67th Combined Prelims Exam for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has been released by the commission. The Combined Prelims Exam will be conducted on January 23, 2022. Candidates who would participate in the exam can check details by visiting the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. This year, the registration procedure started on September 30 and candidates will be able to apply for the examination till November 5, 2021.

Only those candidates who qualify for the prelims exam will be allowed to sit in the mains exam, followed by a personal interview round and counselling process. This time, the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021 will be conducted to fill 273 vacancies in departments like the Bihar Administrative Service, the Bihar Education Service, and others. Candidates can also use the direct link given here to apply - BPSC Combined Prelims Exam 2021 (Click Here).

Combined Prelims Exam 2021: Here's how to apply for the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Exam

STEP 1: To apply for the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Exam, candidates must visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads "Apply Online" option.

STEP 3: Candidates would be directed to an external website.

STEP 4: Candidates need to register and fill out the application form with the necessary details.

STEP 5: Pay the application form fee.

STEP 6: It is recommended that you keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

Combined Prelims Exam 2021: More details

The examination would be conducted for 2 hours and the examination would carry 150 marks.

This examination will have no minus marking for wrong answers.

The questions in the exam will be from Indian Polity, Geography, History, Indian Economy, General Science, Mental Ability, and others.

