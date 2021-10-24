BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Exam 2021 Date Released; Check How To Apply And More

Quick links:
The date for the 67th Combined Prelims Exam for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has been released by the commission. The Combined Prelims Exam will be conducted on January 23, 2022. Candidates who would participate in the exam can check details by visiting the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. This year, the registration procedure started on September 30 and candidates will be able to apply for the examination till November 5, 2021.
Only those candidates who qualify for the prelims exam will be allowed to sit in the mains exam, followed by a personal interview round and counselling process. This time, the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021 will be conducted to fill 273 vacancies in departments like the Bihar Administrative Service, the Bihar Education Service, and others. Candidates can also use the direct link given here to apply - BPSC Combined Prelims Exam 2021 (Click Here).