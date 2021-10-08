BPSC 67th Notification 2021: BPSC Adds 168 More Vacancies, Apply Now For 723 Vacancies

Bihar Public Service Commission has added 168 more vacancies to its advertisement of the 67th BPSC Combined Competitive Exam. Initially, BPSC had notified a total of 555 vacancies. A few days ago, the Commission had added 20 more vacancies, making the total number of vacancies 575. Now the total number of vacancies has gone up to 723.

BPSC has added 168 more vacancies for a total of three posts/departments. A total of 20 vacancies have been notified for the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector post (reserved branch). Nine vacancies for the post of assistant registrar in the cooperative department have been notified. A total of 139 vacancies have been notified for the post of welfare officer in the EBC and BC welfare department. Candidates can check the revised vacancies on the official website. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given here to read the notice.

How to register for the BPSC 67th prelims exam 2021

Visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Apply Online' tab given on the left-hand side of the homepage

A new page will open

Click on the BPSC 67th prelims registration link

A registration form will appear on your screen

Fill in the registration form

Pay the application fee

Upload the required documents

Your BPSC 67th prelims exam form will be submitted

Click here to apply online for 67th BPSC prelims exam 2021

67th BPSC Exam: Eligibility Criteria

As per the 67th BPSC CCE notification 2021, candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised university or institute. The maximum age limit is 37 years for male candidates and 40 years for females, while it is different for various posts based on the category of the candidates. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

BPSC 67th Exam: Selection Procedure and Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to clear a prelims exam followed by a mains exam and a personal interview. The examination will be of two hours comprising 150 objective-type questions based on general studies. All the candidates who qualify for the prelims exam will be called for the BPSC 67th mains exams. The candidates will be required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the BPSC 67th prelims exam to qualify for the examination.