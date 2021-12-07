Bpsc 67th Prelims Exam 2021 Postponed, Check Details Here

BPSC 67th Prelims Postponed: According to the official notice issued by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), the 67th preliminary examination that was scheduled for January 23, 2022, will not be conducted for some anonymous reason. BPSC has postponed the 67th prelims examination. To get all the information related to the prelims examination, it is recommended that candidates must visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

However, the BPSC has not provided any official confirmation on the date of the examination, but it is expected that the exams will be conducted anytime soon. Through this recruitment drive, BPSC will fill a total of 726 vacancies in various organizations under the state government. Selection of the candidates will be done at three different levels: preliminary exam, main written exam, and interview. Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam, and those who pass the main exam will be eligible for the interview round.

Bpsc 67th Prelims Date

According to the official notice, the fresh examination date will be released sometime later.

Bpsc issues official notice

Bpsc 67th Prelims Postponed

Earlier, in November, the Bihar government announced an incentive amount worth Rs 1 lakh for the general category of women aspirants qualifying in the central and state civil service examinations. As per media reports, the Women and Child Development Corporation (WCDC) of the state government have also announced that it would provide some amount to female candidates for preparing for the main examination and interview.

Image: PTI