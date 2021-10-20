BPSC 67th Prelims Exam Likely To Be Postponed, Check Full Details Here

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to postpone the 67th combined competitive prelims exam date. The BPSC 67th prelims exam is tentatively scheduled for December 12, 2021. However, now the candidates can expect a delay in the conduct of the exam. BPSC is likely to push the exam dates to January 2022. Read on for more details.

BPSC 67th prelims exam date 2021

The main reason behind the possibility of postponement of the exam is the Bihar Panchayat Election 2021. The election that began on September 24 is being conducted in 11 phases. The voting for the 11th phase will be held on December 12 for 20 districts and 38 blocks. In order to avoid the clash of dates, BPSC is expected to push the date forward. However, the official notification regarding the postponement of the exam has not been released yet.

Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021

The 11-phase election is being conducted for over 2.55 lakh representatives of the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). The voting will end on December 12. Approximately, 6.39 crore electors are expected to vote. Votes will be counted on the following day of polling of each phase of the election. There will be 8,072 mukhiyas, 113,307 panchayat members, 11,104 panchayat Samiti members, 1160 zila parishad members, 8,072 gram kutchery sarpanch and 1,13,307 gram kutchery panchs of the total representatives for PRIs.

BPSC 67th CCE Notification 2021

BPSC will conduct the 67th Prelims exam in order to fill a total of 723 vacancies for Bihar administrative services and other posts in various departments of the Bihar government. The last date to apply online is November 5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 67th CCE: Eligibility criteria

As per the 67th BPSC CCE notification 2021, candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised university or institute. The upper age limit is 37 years for male candidates and 40 years for females, while it is different for various posts based on the category of the candidates. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories. Aspirants are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.