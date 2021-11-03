BPSC 67th Prelims Registration Deadline Extended Till Nov 19, Here's All You Need To Know

Bihar Public Service Commission through a notification has announced that the deadline for registration stands extended. Now the candidates can apply for 67th combined competitive preliminary exam is November 19, 2021. Earlier the deadline to register was November 5, 2021. The application forms are available on the official website and can be accessed at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Along with the extension notification, Commission has also notified that the number of vacancies has been increased. Earlier it was 723 which has been extended to 726. Once the registration process is completed, commission will allow candidates to edit the application forms.

BPSC 2021: Important Dates

The deadline to edit the information entered in application form is November 29, 2021

Candidates got to know about BPSC civil services registration on September 24, 2021

BPSC 67th prelims exam is scheduled to be held on January 23, 2022

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in three phases. These phases are preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. In order to apply, candidates belonging to general category will have to pay ₹600 as application fees. Rs 150 has to be paid by SC/ST category candidates of the state and Rs 150 by those belonging to PwD category. Candidates should make sure to pay the fee through net banking, debit/credit card. The list of websites that candidates can visit to apply has been attached here.

BPSC Registration 2021: Websites to apply

bpsc.bih.nic.in onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 67th CCE: Eligibility criteria

As per the 67th BPSC CCE notification 2021, candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised university or institute. The upper age limit is 37 years for male candidates and 40 years for females, while it is different for various posts based on the category of the candidates. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories. Aspirants are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.