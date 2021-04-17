Last Updated:

BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 138 Asst Audit Officer Vacancies

BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021: BPSC assistant audit officer recruitment application form out. Check eligibility, exam patter, steps to apply, direct link to apply

Written By
Nandini Verma
bpsc aao recruitment 2021

BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021 (Image: Shutterstock)


BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the online application process for the recruitment against 138 vacancies for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO). The vacancies are available in the Bihar Audit Services in Audit Directorate under Finance Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Aspirants can apply online between April 17 and May 15 by visiting the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

Details of Vacancies:

  • Assistant Audit Officer- 13 vacancies 
  • Category-wise breakup of vacancies:
  • UR- 54
  • EWS-14
  • SC- 22
  • ST- 02
  • EBC- 25
  • BC- 17
  • BC (Female) -04
  • Total- 138

BPSC AAO Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in Commerce, Economics, Statistics or Mathematics from a recognized University/Institute OR candidates with MBA (Finance), CA, ICWA, and CS certificates are eligible to apply. The age limit of the candidate is given as a minimum of 21 years of age and a maximum of 37 years of age for male candidates whereas for females, a maximum of 40 years of age is allowed.

BPSC AAO Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a written test followed by an interview round. The first test or the preliminary written test will comprise of 150 marks questions with a duration of two hours. Those who clear the preliminary exam will have to clear the main examination i.e. the second round of written tests. Lastly, the interview round will comprise 120 marks.

How to apply online: 

  • Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Apply online' tab
  • Register yourself.
  • Pay the application fee
  • Fill in the application form 
  • Upload the required documents and submit your form 

Click here for BPSC AAO Recruitment notification

Direct link to apply online for BPSC AAO recruitment 2021

READ | BPSC 66th Prelims Result 2021: Highest-ever cutoff marks of 108 set by BPSC this year
READ | BPSC 66th Main Exam 2021 Date: BPSC mains on June 5, registration process from April 6
READ | BPSC 31st judicial services and Project manager exams postponed due to COVID-19
READ | BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 138 Assistant Audit Officer Post @bpsc.bih.nic.in

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND