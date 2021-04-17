BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 138 Asst Audit Officer Vacancies

BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the online application process for the recruitment against 138 vacancies for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO). The vacancies are available in the Bihar Audit Services in Audit Directorate under Finance Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Aspirants can apply online between April 17 and May 15 by visiting the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Details of Vacancies:

Assistant Audit Officer- 13 vacancies

Category-wise breakup of vacancies:

UR- 54

EWS-14

SC- 22

ST- 02

EBC- 25

BC- 17

BC (Female) -04

Total- 138

BPSC AAO Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in Commerce, Economics, Statistics or Mathematics from a recognized University/Institute OR candidates with MBA (Finance), CA, ICWA, and CS certificates are eligible to apply. The age limit of the candidate is given as a minimum of 21 years of age and a maximum of 37 years of age for male candidates whereas for females, a maximum of 40 years of age is allowed.

BPSC AAO Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a written test followed by an interview round. The first test or the preliminary written test will comprise of 150 marks questions with a duration of two hours. Those who clear the preliminary exam will have to clear the main examination i.e. the second round of written tests. Lastly, the interview round will comprise 120 marks.

How to apply online:

Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Apply online' tab

Register yourself.

Pay the application fee

Fill in the application form

Upload the required documents and submit your form

Click here for BPSC AAO Recruitment notification

Direct link to apply online for BPSC AAO recruitment 2021