BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021: Apply For 138 Assistant Audit Officer Post @bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (Bihar Audit Services) in Audit Directorate under Finance Dept., Govt. of Bihar. The BPSC AAO post has 138 vacancies currently. The application process for BPSC AAO will begin on April 17, 2021. Please note that candidates only have until May 15, 2021, to submit their applications on the official website as it is the last date for submission. Here is everything you need to know about the BPSC vacancy, BPSC exam date and other details mentioned in the notification.

BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021

Important Dates

BPSC Notification Date: April 09, 2021

Beginning Date for BPSC AAO Application: April 17, 2021

Last Date for BPSC AAO Application: May 15, 2021

BPSC Vacancy Details

Assistant Audit Officer - 138 posts

Category Vacancy UR 54 EWS 14 SC 22 ST 02 EBC 25 BC 17 BC (Female) 04 Total 138

Direct link to the BPSC Notification

BPSC AAO Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with a Bachelors degree in Commerce, Economics, Statistics or Mathematics from a recognised University/Institute OR candidates with MBA (Finance), CA, ICWA and CS certificates are eligible to apply. The age limit of the candidate is given as a minimum of 21 years of age and a maximum of 37 years of age for male candidates whereas for females, a maximum of 40 years of age is allowed.

BPSC AAO Selection Criteria

The selection process will be based on two written tests and an interview round. The first test or the preliminary written test will comprise of 150 marks questions with a duration of 2 hours. Only those who manage to pass the preliminary exam will be able to sit for the main examination i.e. the second round of written test. Lastly, the interview round will comprise 120 marks.

As of now, details for the Assistant Audit Officer salary haven't been given yet but as per industry standard for Matrix Level 7 pay, the salary is expected to be anywhere around Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1,40,000. BPSC exam date is yet to be updated, too. Candidates belonging to the general category will be required to pay Rs. 600 as an application fee whereas candidates identifying with Domicile SC/ ST/ Female & PH (Divyang) have to pay Rs.150.

Image Source: Shutterstock