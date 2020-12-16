BPSC admit Card 2020 For 66th Bihar Combined Competitive Exam To Be Out Soon!

The 66th BPSC exam i.e. Bihar Combined Competitive exam is scheduled for December 27th this year. The admit cards for the same is expected to arrive soon on the official website. Candidates can download the admit card using their registration number. Read on for more information regarding BPSC admit card 2020.

BPSC admit card 2020

The BPSC Commission will conduct a preliminary test for the selection of 562 candidates into various departments under the Bihar State government. Candidates qualifying the round will then appear for the main exam. The BPSC 66th admit card 2020 is expected to be out shortly as around 15 days are left for the exam. The BPSC 66th admit card date hasn't been revealed yet but according to the date of the exam, the admit cards ate slated to be released 15 days ago, which indicates that the admit cards would be out any time soon. The Prelims exam only has General Studies paper and would be conducted in MCQ format. The exam would be for 150 marks. The BPSC 2020 exam would be conducted in 888 centres in Bihar. Meanwhile, the selection of Project Managers was rescheduled from February 2021 to April 5, 2021. The Project Manager would be appointed in District Indisutary centres under the Department of Industries. 69 vacancies are there for the current recruitment drive for recruiting Project managers.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified about the examination for recruitment of 562 different posts of Bihar government. Out of these 562 posts, 169 posts are reserved for female candidates. The BPSC registration process had started on September 28, 2020. The registration and application process will be done online on the official website of the www.onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The last date to apply for the various posts under BPSC 66th notification is October 20, 2020. The BPSC 66th preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on December 27, 2020. BPSC 66th vacancy is for posts like superintendent of police, jail superintendent, state tax assistant commissioner, upper election officer, planning commissioner, Bihar Probation Service officer, additional district transport officer, food supply inspector, labour enforcement officer, revenue officer, block Panchayati Raj officer among others.

