Last Updated:

BPSC APO Mains 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Up To June 14, Here's How To Register

BPSC APO Mains 2021 registration deadline has been extended up to June 14. Candidates who have passed prelims exam can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Written By
Nandini Verma
bpsc apo mains 2021

IMAGE: UNSPLASH


BPSC APO Mains: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date to apply for BPSC APO Mains exam 202. The deadline to apply for the exam was June 4. Now, the BPSC has extended the registration deadline to June 14. The online registration process had begun on May 12. 

Candidates who have cleared the APO Preliminary exam can apply for the main exams. After completion of the online registration process, the candidates will have to send the hard copy of the duly filled application form and the required documents to the BPSC office by speed post. The form should reach the BPSC officer by 5 pm on June 11. The eligible candidates who wish to apply for BPSC APO main exam should visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates should follow the steps given below for BPSC APO mains registration. 

How to register for BPSC APO Mains 2021: 

  • Visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. 
  • On the left side of the homepage, click on the 'Apply Online' tab
  • Click on the BPSC APO main exam registration link
  • Log in and fill in the application form 
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form
  • Now take a printout of the BPSC APO form that you have filled
  • Attach the required documents with the form and send them to the BPSC office in Patna. 
  • The address of BPSC has been given in the official notification. 

BPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Recruitment 

BPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 553 vacancies for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer Recruitment (APO). BPSC had conducted the APO prelims exam on February 7 in which 19201 candidates appeared. BPSC APO Prelims Result was declared on April 27. A total of 3995 candidates have passed the prelims exam and are eligible to apply and appear for the main exam.  The candidates will have to attempt a total of seven papers in the BPSC APO Main exam. The total marks for the main exam will be 900. Candidates who will pass the BPSC APO Main exam will be eligible to appear for the next round i.e., interview.

READ | BPSC APO Result 2021 OUT: 3995 candidates pass; check merit list, answer key & cutoff here
READ | BPSC APO Mains registration to begin on May 12, see detailed notification here
READ | BPSC Eligibility Criteria: Know all the requirements to apply for the BPSC Exam
READ | BPSC 66th mains exams 2021 postponed, revised schedule to be announced later
READ | BPSC 64th CS exam 2020 result likely to release in June, check details
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND