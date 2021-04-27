BPSC APO Result 2021 OUT: 3995 Candidates Pass; Check Merit List, Answer Key & Cutoff Here

Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday declared the Assistant Prosecution Officer preliminary exam results. The BPSC APO PT Result 2021 can be accessed from the official website- www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 3995 candidates have cleared have been qualified to appear for BPSC APO Main exam.

BPSC APO Result 2021

BPSC had conducted the APO Prelims exam on February 7, 2021. The exam was held in 71 centers in seven districts of the state. A total of 19201 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 3995 have cleared the exam. These candidates are eligible to appear for the BPSC APO Main exam.

BPSC APO Cutoff

BPSC has also released the category-wise cutoff marks. The cutoff mark for the unreserved category is 138.75. For unreserved (Female) it is 125 and 78.750 for EWS, SC, and EBC category. Candidates can check the cutoff marks for other categories on the official website.

BPSC APO Prelims answer key

BPSC has also released the answer keys for general studies and law papers. The PDF files containing the answer keys have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates are advised to visit the BPSC website- www.bpsc.bih.nic.in for full details.

Click here for BPSC APO Prelims Result 2021

Click here for BPSC APO Prelims Answer Key (GS)

Click here for BPSC APO Prelims Answer Key (Law)