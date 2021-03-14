BPSC Assistant Engineer Exams 2020 Postponed, Check Details Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the Assistant Engineer Recruitment Exams 2020. The BPSC AE exams 2020 were scheduled to be held in the month of April. The exams under recruitment advertisement numbers 03/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020, and 09/2020 have been postponed due to 'unavoidable reasons,' as per BPSC.

BPSC, in its annual calendar, had mentioned that the BPSC assistant engineer written exams for civil, electrical, and mechanical engineers will be held in the month of April 2021. However, the exams are postponed. The revised schedule for BPSC AE exams 2020 will be released later.

BPSC AE Exams 2019 were also postponed

Earlier this month, BPSC had also postponed the assistant engineer civil/electrical/mechanical competitive exams under advertisement number 01- 04/ 2019 which were scheduled to be held on March 20 and 21. The registration process for the BPSC AE exams 2019 (Advt. no. 01, 02, 03, 04/2019) was held from March 19 to April 2, 2019. Initially, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 21, 22, and 28, 2020. The exam was postponed due to Coronavirus-related lockdown. The exam was then rescheduled for July 13, 14, 16, and 17, 2020. The exam was again postponed to March 2021. The exam was further postponed on March 2.

BPSC is conducting the AE-2019 recruitment drive to fill a total of 31 vacancies for civil engineers under advt. number 01/2019. There are a total of 33 vacancies for the post of electrical engineers under advt number 02/2019. There are a total of 18 vacancies for civil engineers under advt no. 03/2019 and there are 10 vacancies for mechanical engineers under advt no. 04/2019.