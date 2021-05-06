BPSC Eligibility Criteria: Know All The Requirements To Apply For The BPSC Exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts the BSPC Recruitment exams to fill various vacancies in the Bihar government. The BPSC vacancies are sought-after jobs and thousands of people apply for these exams. The various posts in BPSC have different eligibility criteria. In this article, we'll take a look at the eligibility criteria for BPSC 2021.
BPSC Eligibility Criteria
Educational
The Eligibility Criteria of BPSC consists of 4 main parts Nationality, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Physical Fitness. Candidates can get more information about BPSC via the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the eligibility criteria, these are necessary educational qualifications required -
- A Graduate Degree from a recognized University or
- An equivalent qualification
Age Limit
The BPSC has different age limit criteria for different individuals. Some caste and tribal communities have special reservations and exemptions for age. Read on to know BPSC Age criteria. Moreover, the criteria for certain specific jobs also vary. Here's a compiled list of the same:
- Minimum Age to Apply for BPSC - 20 years.
- Maximum Age to Apply for BPSC (For General) - 37 years.
- Maximum Age to Apply for BPSC (For Women) - 40 years.
- Maximum Age to Apply for BPSC (BC/OBC, Both Male and Female) - 42 years.
- Maximum Age to Apply for BPSC (SC/ST, Both Male and Female) - 42 years
Minimum Age Criteria for Various Posts
- Minimum Age Criteria For Deputy Superintendent of Police - 20 years
- Minimum Age Criteria For District Commander - 20 years
- Minimum Age Criteria For Prison & Correctional Services Inspector - 22 years
- Minimum Age Criteria For State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Commerce (Tax Department Under Election Officer) - 22 years
- Minimum Age Criteria For Department Under Election Officer (Election Department Planning Officer) - 22 years
- Minimum Age Criteria For Planning Officer/District Planning Officer (Gazetted), Labour Resources Department - 22 years
- Minimum Age Criteria For Officer, Sugarcane Industries Department - 22 years
- Minimum Age Criteria For Probation Officer - 21 years
- Minimum Age Criteria ForRural Development Officer - 21 years
- Minimum Age Criteria For Labour Enforcement Officer - 21 years
- Minimum Age Criteria For Block SC/ST Welfare Officer - 21 years
- Minimum Age Criteria For Supply Inspector - 21 years
- Minimum Age Criteria For State Transport Officer - 21 years
- Minimum Age Criteria For Officer, Urban Development & Housing Department - 21 years
Important Points to Note about BPSC Age Limit:
- There is no restriction on the number of examination attempts as long as candidates are eligible for the age criteria.
- For government employees who have been in continuous service for at least three years have special exemptions.
- Relaxation in Upper Age Limit is given for 5 years
- For People with Disability (PwD), the upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years.
- Ex-servicemen who are below 53 years of age, can avail of BPSC age relaxation of three years plus the number of years in service.
BPSC Pattern for Exam
The BPSC exam is split into 3 divisions: Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview Round. The preliminary exam has 1 paper of 150 marks with a time limit of 2 hours. The main exam consists of 4 different exams of 4 subjects, depending on the job you have applied for, with 3 hours. You can take a look at the BPSC syllabus and practice it online on various academic websites. The final round is the interview round which carries 120 marks.
IMAGE: UNSPLASH