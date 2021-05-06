BPSC Eligibility Criteria: Know All The Requirements To Apply For The BPSC Exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts the BSPC Recruitment exams to fill various vacancies in the Bihar government. The BPSC vacancies are sought-after jobs and thousands of people apply for these exams. The various posts in BPSC have different eligibility criteria. In this article, we'll take a look at the eligibility criteria for BPSC 2021.

BPSC Eligibility Criteria

Educational

The Eligibility Criteria of BPSC consists of 4 main parts Nationality, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Physical Fitness. Candidates can get more information about BPSC via the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the eligibility criteria, these are necessary educational qualifications required -

A Graduate Degree from a recognized University or

An equivalent qualification

Age Limit

The BPSC has different age limit criteria for different individuals. Some caste and tribal communities have special reservations and exemptions for age. Read on to know BPSC Age criteria. Moreover, the criteria for certain specific jobs also vary. Here's a compiled list of the same:

Minimum Age to Apply for BPSC - 20 years.

Maximum Age to Apply for BPSC (For General) - 37 years.

Maximum Age to Apply for BPSC (For Women) - 40 years.

Maximum Age to Apply for BPSC (BC/OBC, Both Male and Female) - 42 years.

Maximum Age to Apply for BPSC (SC/ST, Both Male and Female) - 42 years

Minimum Age Criteria for Various Posts

Minimum Age Criteria For Deputy Superintendent of Police - 20 years

Minimum Age Criteria For District Commander - 20 years

Minimum Age Criteria For Prison & Correctional Services Inspector - 22 years

Minimum Age Criteria For State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Commerce (Tax Department Under Election Officer) - 22 years

Minimum Age Criteria For Department Under Election Officer (Election Department Planning Officer) - 22 years

Minimum Age Criteria For Planning Officer/District Planning Officer (Gazetted), Labour Resources Department - 22 years

Minimum Age Criteria For Officer, Sugarcane Industries Department - 22 years

Minimum Age Criteria For Probation Officer - 21 years

Minimum Age Criteria ForRural Development Officer - 21 years

Minimum Age Criteria For Labour Enforcement Officer - 21 years

Minimum Age Criteria For Block SC/ST Welfare Officer - 21 years

Minimum Age Criteria For Supply Inspector - 21 years

Minimum Age Criteria For State Transport Officer - 21 years

Minimum Age Criteria For Officer, Urban Development & Housing Department - 21 years

Important Points to Note about BPSC Age Limit:

There is no restriction on the number of examination attempts as long as candidates are eligible for the age criteria.

For government employees who have been in continuous service for at least three years have special exemptions.

Relaxation in Upper Age Limit is given for 5 years

For People with Disability (PwD), the upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years.

Ex-servicemen who are below 53 years of age, can avail of BPSC age relaxation of three years plus the number of years in service.

BPSC Pattern for Exam

The BPSC exam is split into 3 divisions: Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview Round. The preliminary exam has 1 paper of 150 marks with a time limit of 2 hours. The main exam consists of 4 different exams of 4 subjects, depending on the job you have applied for, with 3 hours. You can take a look at the BPSC syllabus and practice it online on various academic websites. The final round is the interview round which carries 120 marks.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH