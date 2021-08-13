BPSC Exam Calendar 2021 Released, Exams To Begin From Sept 17, 2021; Here's The Schedule

The BPSC Exam Calendar 2021 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission on August 13, 2021. The calendar has been uploaded on the BPSC official website. As per the exam calendar, the exams are scheduled to be conducted in the month of September 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can check the details on the official website which is bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates are hereby informed that the exam schedule has been released for selection on the following posts -

Assistant Professor

Computer Science Engineer

Child Development Project Officer

Motor Vehicle Inspector

BPSC Civil Services Exam Date

Motor Vehicle Written Competitive Exam will be conducted on 17th and 18th September 2021

Exam for the post of Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering will be conducted on 21st September 2021

Exam for Assistant Professor, Computer Science and Engineering will be conducted on 21st September 2021

Exam for Assistant Professor, Electrical and Electronics Engineering will also take place on 21st September 2021

The BPSC 67th Preliminary Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12th December 2021

Exam for the post of Child Development Project Officer will be held on 31st October 2021

Candidates are hereby informed that the above-mentioned dates are tentative and can be changed depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to stay updated with the latest information. The BPSC 67th Prelim Exam will be conducted for more than 500 vacancies and the duration of the exam will be two hours. The question paper will be for 150 marks. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is a body created by the Constitution of India to select applicants for civil services in the Indian state of Bihar according to the merits of the applicants. To be noted is that the commission was formed on April 1, 1949.