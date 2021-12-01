BPSC LDC Exam 2021 Date: Lower Division Clerk Recruitment Exam To Be Held In February

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the date to conduct the BPSC LDC Exam 2021. As per the latest notification, the exam for BPSC LDC recruitment (04/2021) will be conducted on February 27, 2022 (Sunday). There are a total of 24 vacancies for the post of lower division clerk.

BPSC to conduct open-book exam

Earlier, BPSC had announced to conduct the LDC exam in open-book exam (OBE) mode. The Commission allowed the candidates to take books inside the exam hall. Candidates will be allowed to bring only one book for each subject in the preliminary exam. However, chits, handwritten notes, xerox copies, or any electronic gadget will not be permitted inside the exam. The prelims exam will have four sections- general studies (GS), general science, maths, and reasoning. The total marks of the exam will be 150.

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021

Candidates who have passed class 12th (intermediate) exams from any recognized board were invited to apply for the posts. They should have knowledge of working on computers and typing on computers.

Age Limit: Minimum - 18 years; Maximum- 37 years for unreserved category and 40 years for OBC, BC, and unreserved female category candidates. For SC/ST candidates, the upper age limit is 42 years. The cutoff date for age calculation is August 1, 2021.

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021 Vacancies