BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: Exam To Be Conducted In Open-Book Mode, 12th Pass Can Apply

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: BPSC will conduct an open-book exam for the recruitment of a lower-division clerk. One book will be allowed for each subject.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an official notification for recruitment against 24 vacancies of lower division clerk (LDC). The online application process will begin on March 19 and end on April 16. BPSC has allowed the candidates to take books inside the exam hall. Basically, it will be an open-book exam. 

BPSC to conduct open-book exam

Candidates will be able to bring only one book for each subject in the preliminary exam. However, chits, handwritten notes, xerox copies, or any electronic gadget will not be permitted inside the exam. The prelims exam will have four sections-  general studies (GS), general science, maths, and reasoning. The total marks of the exam will be 150. 

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021:

Candidates who have passed class 12th (intermediate) exams from any recognized board can apply for the posts. They should have knowledge of working on computers and typing on computers. 
Age Limit: Minimum - 18 years; Maximum- 37 years for unreserved category and 40 years for OBC, BC, and unreserved female category candidates. For SC/ST candidates, the upper age limit is 42 years. The cutoff date for age calculation is August 1, 2021.

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021 Vacancies

  • Total vacancy- 24; Reserved for female - 9
  • Unreserved -10; reserved for female - 4
  • EWS- 03; reserved for female - 1
  • Scheduled Caste - 03; reserved for female -2
  • Scheduled Tribe - 01; reserved for female -0
  • OBC- 02; reserved for female -1
  • BC- 04; reserved for female -1
  • OBC Female - 01; reserved for female -0

Click here for official notification

