BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For Lower Division Clerk Posts For 12th Pass

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of lower division clerk posts. BPSC on Monday released the recruitment notification for the same. There are a total of 24 vacancies. The online application process will begin on March 19 and end on April 16. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates will be allowed to take one book for each subject inside the exam hall.

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancy

Total vacancy- 24; R eserved for female - 9

eserved for female - 9 Unreserved -10; reserved for female - 4

EWS- 03; reserved for female - 1

Scheduled Caste - 03; reserved for female -2

Scheduled Tribe - 01; reserved for female -0

OBC- 02; reserved for female -1

BC- 04; reserved for female -1

OBC Female - 01; reserved for female -0

BPSC LDC Recruitment Eligibility

Candidates must have passed class 12th (intermediate) exams from any recognized board. They should also have knowledge of working on computers and typing on computers.

Age Limit: Minimum - 18 years; Maximum- 37 years for unreserved category and 40 years for OBC, BC, and unreserved female category candidates. For SC/ST candidates, the upper age limit is 42 years. The cutoff date for age calculation is August 1, 2021.

BPSC LDC Selection Process and Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to clear a preliminary test followed by a mains exam. PT will have objective-type questions from general studies (GS), general science, maths, and reasoning. Total marks will be 150. Every right answer will fetch four marks and a wrong answer will cost 1 mark.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official recruitment advertisement number 04/2021. Click here to read the notification.