Last Updated:

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For Lower Division Clerk Posts For 12th Pass

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: Notification for 24 vacancies released for lower division clerk. Class 12th pass candidates can apply. Check eligibility here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of lower division clerk posts. BPSC on Monday released the recruitment notification for the same. There are a total of 24 vacancies. The online application process will begin on March 19 and end on April 16. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates will be allowed to take one book for each subject inside the exam hall.

READ | BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: Exam to be conducted in Open-Book mode, 12th pass can apply

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancy

  • Total vacancy- 24; Reserved for female - 9
  • Unreserved -10; reserved for female - 4
  • EWS- 03; reserved for female - 1
  • Scheduled Caste - 03; reserved for female -2
  • Scheduled Tribe - 01; reserved for female -0
  • OBC- 02; reserved for female -1
  • BC- 04; reserved for female -1
  • OBC Female - 01; reserved for female -0

BPSC LDC Recruitment Eligibility

Candidates must have passed class 12th (intermediate) exams from any recognized board. They should also have knowledge of working on computers and typing on computers. 
Age Limit: Minimum - 18 years; Maximum- 37 years for unreserved category and 40 years for OBC, BC, and unreserved female category candidates. For SC/ST candidates, the upper age limit is 42 years. The cutoff date for age calculation is August 1, 2021.

READ | BPSC AE Exam 2021 postponed again: 1 year on, asst engineer exams 2019 rescheduled thrice

BPSC LDC Selection Process and Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to clear a preliminary test followed by a mains exam. PT will have objective-type questions from general studies (GS), general science, maths, and reasoning. Total marks will be 150. Every right answer will fetch four marks and a wrong answer will cost 1 mark. 

READ | BPSC CDPO recruitment: Applications invited for 55 Child Development Project Officer posts

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official recruitment advertisement number 04/2021. Click here to read the notification.

READ | BPSC 31st Judicial Services Main Exam Dates announced, see full schedule & exam pattern

 

READ | BPSC Assistant Engineer exams 2020 postponed, check details here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT