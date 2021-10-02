Last Updated:

BPSC Prelims 2021: As BPSC Revises Vacancies, Here's How To Apply For 575 Posts

BPSC Prelims 2021: BPSC has increased vacancies by 20. Earlier applications were invited for 555 posts which has not been increased to 575. Check details here.

Ruchika Kumari
BPSC Prelims 2021

BPSC 2021 revised vacancies: Bihar Public Service Commission also known as BPSC has revised the vacancies for BPSC Prelims 2021 exam. For BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021, the Commission has added 20 more vacancies. Earlier it was notified that 555 candidates will be hired but now it has been increased to 575. Candidates can check the notice for BPSC vacancies on the official website of BPSC. The official website to apply is bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

This year the registration process for BPSC Prelims 2021 was started on September 30, 2021. Candidates who are interested should make sure to apply by November 5, 2021. Candidates will then be given 10 days' time to edit the details mentioned in the application. The application correction window will open after the deadline of registration ends and will continue till November 15, 2021. The minimum qualification required to apply for GATE is that candidate must have completed graduation from a recognized University or Institute.

BPSC Prelims 2021: Selection Criteria

Candidates will only be selected if they pass all three rounds that are prelim, main exam and interview. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible for the main examination and interview. The exam dates have not been announced yet, candidates should make sure to visit the official website from time to time to check updates.

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021: How to apply

  • In order to apply, candidates will have to visit the official website of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • On the homepage click on Apply Online link
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021 link
  • Candidates will be asked to fill the application form and upload all the required documents and pay the application fees
  • Post clicking on submit, candidates will be redirected to a confirmation page
  • Candidates should make sure to take a copy or take a screenshot of the page for future reference
