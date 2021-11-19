BPSC Prelims Exam 2021: Deadline To Apply Ends Today, Check Application Steps Here

Bihar Public Service Commission will close the registration process for BPSC 67th CCE 2021 today. As per the schedule, the registration is scheduled to be closed on Friday, November 19, 2021 and BPSC prelims exam date is January 23, 2022. Candidates who are interested and have still not applied for Bihar 67th Combined Competitive Exam should apply online. They will have to go to the official website of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates must know that through this recruitment drive, a total of 723 candidates will be selected by the organisation.

Candidates who have already applied but want to make changes in their application can do it now. The deadline to edit applications online has been extended till November 29, 2021. Candidates who want to edit the application form should make sure to do the changes before deadline as requests made after the deadline will not be considered by the Commission. Those candidates who have not yet applied can follow the steps mentioned below to apply. The direct link to the application window has also been attached.

BPSC 67th CCE 2021: Here’s how to apply for BPSC prelims exam 2021

Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, and click on the ‘Apply Online’ option on the left-hand side of the screen

Then click on the ‘B.P.S.C. Online Application’ link that appears on the screen

After being redirected to application window, enter the required details, upload documents and photograph and make the payment of application fees.

Once all the steps are done, click on submit. Candidates should download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Here is the direct link to apply for BPSC 67th CCE 2021 prelims exam

BPSC 67th CCE 2021: Details

In order to be selected by the organisation candidates will have to go through three phases- preliminary exam, mains and interview. This time the preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to be updated about the admit card release date.