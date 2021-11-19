BPSC Prelims Exam 2021: Deadline To Apply Ends Today, Check Application Steps Here

Quick links:
Bihar Public Service Commission will close the registration process for BPSC 67th CCE 2021 today. As per the schedule, the registration is scheduled to be closed on Friday, November 19, 2021 and BPSC prelims exam date is January 23, 2022. Candidates who are interested and have still not applied for Bihar 67th Combined Competitive Exam should apply online. They will have to go to the official website of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates must know that through this recruitment drive, a total of 723 candidates will be selected by the organisation.
Candidates who have already applied but want to make changes in their application can do it now. The deadline to edit applications online has been extended till November 29, 2021. Candidates who want to edit the application form should make sure to do the changes before deadline as requests made after the deadline will not be considered by the Commission. Those candidates who have not yet applied can follow the steps mentioned below to apply. The direct link to the application window has also been attached.
In order to be selected by the organisation candidates will have to go through three phases- preliminary exam, mains and interview. This time the preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to be updated about the admit card release date.