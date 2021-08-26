Last Updated:

BPSC Releases Notification About Minimum Qualifying Marks For Auditor Exam; Check Details

BPSC has released a notification related to minimum qualifying marks for the Auditor exam to be held on August 29. Read more to know the details.

BPSC

BPSC Auditor exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is gearing up to conduct the preliminary exam for auditor post. The Board has scheduled that the examination will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021. As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted in second half between 12 noon to 2 pm. To be noted that the admit card or hall ticket has already been released on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Commission on Thursday, August 26 released an important notification. The notification has minimum qualifying marks details. Candidates who belong to general category will have to secure 40% qualifying marks. The official notification reads that the cut-off marks for SC, ST, female and differently-abled candidates is 32%

Details about Exam Centres

The exam centres within Bihar will be in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Gaya districts. Candidates have already been informed that the two centres in Muzaffarpur have been changed. Candidates are advised to visit the official notification for details regarding exam centres. On the day of the examination, it is mandatory to carry admit card along with ID proof to the exam centre. The preliminary exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 25, but later it was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

BPSC Auditor Admit Card 2021: How to download

  • Registered candidates should visit the Online BPSC website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
  • Candidates will have to log in using the Username and Password generated during the BPSC Recruitment registration/application process.
  • Or Here is the direct link to download the hall ticket.
  • Once the candidate logs in, the link will be displayed which will read 'Admit Card' will be shown.
  • Candidates will have to take a printout of the BPSC Admit Card.
  • As mentioned above candidates will have to carry the admit card as well as ID proof to the exam centre. Failing to do so candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. 
