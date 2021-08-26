BPSC Releases Notification About Minimum Qualifying Marks For Auditor Exam; Check Details

BPSC Auditor exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is gearing up to conduct the preliminary exam for auditor post. The Board has scheduled that the examination will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021. As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted in second half between 12 noon to 2 pm. To be noted that the admit card or hall ticket has already been released on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Commission on Thursday, August 26 released an important notification. The notification has minimum qualifying marks details. Candidates who belong to general category will have to secure 40% qualifying marks. The official notification reads that the cut-off marks for SC, ST, female and differently-abled candidates is 32%

Details about Exam Centres

The exam centres within Bihar will be in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Gaya districts. Candidates have already been informed that the two centres in Muzaffarpur have been changed. Candidates are advised to visit the official notification for details regarding exam centres. On the day of the examination, it is mandatory to carry admit card along with ID proof to the exam centre. The preliminary exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 25, but later it was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

BPSC Auditor Admit Card 2021: How to download