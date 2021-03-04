BPSSC Bihar Police PET Admit Card 2021 For SI, Sergeant, Asst. Superintendent Posts Out

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Selection (BPSSC) has released the PET admit card for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment) in Bihar Police. Candidates who have cleared the written exam can download their BPSSC admit card for appearing in the physical efficiency test. The BPSSC Bihar Police PET will be held on March 22.

Candidates who wish to download their BPSSC PET admit card should visit the official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in. The link to download the Bihar Police PET admit card will be available on the homepage. Candidates will have to key in their registration number or roll number to log in. Follow the steps given below to download your BPSSC admit card. Alternatively, you can click on the direct link given below to download the same.

Also Read| BPSC AE Exam 2021 postponed again: 1 year on, asst engineer exams 2019 rescheduled thrice

Also Read| BPSC CDPO recruitment: Applications invited for 55 Child Development Project Officer posts

How to download BPSSC PET admit card :

Visit the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission - www.bpssc.bih.nic.in Click on the Notice Board Section given on the homepage. Click on the link that reads 'Notice: Download Admit Card of PET for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019) given on homepage." You will be redirected to a new window Click on BPSSC PET admit card download link Key in your registration number or roll number and date of birth to log in Your BPSSC PET admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout. Candidates must bring the printout (hard copy) of the BPSSC PET admit card on the day of the physical test.

Candidates must read the official notification to check the criteria for clearing the physical standard/measurement test (PST) and physical efficiency test (PET) for the post they have applied for. BPSSC is conducting this recruitment drive under advertisement number 01/2019 to fill a total of 2446 vacancies for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment) in Bihar Police. Out of these, there are 2064 vacancies for Police Sub Inspector, 215 for Sergeant, 125 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment and 42 vacancies for the post of Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman).

Also Read| CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card released, here's direct link to download

Also Read| Bihar Police Fireman recruitment 2021 notification released for 2380 posts, see here

(PTI Photo)