BPSSC Enforcement SI Results 2021 Out; Check Steps To Download Scorecards

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, on Sunday, October 10 has released BPSSC Enforcement SI Result 2021. The result which has been released is for the mains written examination. This year, 4,599 candidates were selected from the prelims round to appear for the mains examination. Out of them, 1,493 candidates have been selected to appear for the physical eligibility test. The BPSSC merit list can be checked by following the steps mentioned here. The direct link to check scorecards have also been mentioned here. The official website is bpssc.bih.nic.in

The result that has been released contains the roll number of the candidates selected by the commission. Out of the total selected candidates, 100 candidates are male, and 493 are female. The exam for which results have been declared was conducted offline in two shifts on August 29, 2021. All the COVID protocols were followed at the exam centre.

BPSSC Enforcement SI Result 2021: Steps to check

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of BPSSBihar Police Sub-ordinate Services, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, visit ‘Bihar Police’ section available on the homepage.

Select the option which reads, ‘Results: Mains (Written) Competitive Examination held for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspector (ESI) with Transport Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2019)’.

Candidates will be redirected to another page where a PDF file will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check the details and take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the result notice

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 212 vacant positions would be fulfilled. Advertisement for the same was released in December 2019, and applications were invited till January 2020. All those candidates who got selected in the Physical Eligibility Test are hereby informed that they will have to appear for the interview round for final selection. The interview round will be of 30 marks. During the interview, candidates would be asked questions from knowledge of subjects, creativity and aptitude.

Image: Shutterstock