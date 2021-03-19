BPSSC Forest Range Officer Result 2021 Declared, Check List Of Qualified Candidates Here

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) on Friday declared the forest range officer written exam result. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam can check their results online by visiting the official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in. A total of 28164 candidates were eligible to appear in the exam out of which 18551 candidates appeared in the exam.

BPSSC Forest Range Officer Result 2021

Out of the total 18551 candidates who took the written exam, 17613 cleared the paper-1 Hindi exam and 17613 candidates cleared the paper-2 GS exam by scoring above 30% marks. However, only 339 candidates have been called for the second round- interview. As per the official notification, BPSSC selects 6 times more candidates than the number of vacancies for the interview round.

Click here to check list of qualified candidates for BPSSC Forest Range Officer Interview

BPSSC Forest Range Officer Recruitment

BPSSC had released the official recruitment advertisement number 02/2020 on August 11, 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 43 vacancies for the post of forest range officers. The exam was conducted on January 17, 2021, in which 28164 candidates were called to take the exam. The pay scale of the post is level 6- Rs 35400- 112400. Click here to read the official recruitment advertisement for BPSSC forest range officer posts.

BPSSC Forest Range Officer Cutoff

BPSSC has also released the category-wise cutoff marks for the forest range officer written exam. According to the official notice, the cutoff for general male candidates is 234 which is 78%. For general female candidates, the cutoff mark is 221.1 which is 73.7%. Candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks in the official result notice uploaded on the official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Check category-wise cutoff marks here

