BPSSC Steno ASI Result Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Official Notification

BPSSC Steno ASI Result: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) made an announcement related to Bihar Police recruitment. The Bihar Police Steno ASI result is now out and can be checked by clicking here. As per the notification released on August 12, the result and Document Verification (DV) for successful candidates will be done between September 1-3, 2021. Successful candidates those who qualified the written test for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector in Bihar Police can check their results. The written exam was conducted on August 4, 2021. Candidates can check the notification at the official website of BPSSC that is www.bpssc.bih.nic.in. Here is the direct link to view the result and also the document verification notice.

Official notification reads, "The Document Verification (DV) of successful Candidates will be done on 1 st/2nd/3rd September 2021 during office hours at BPSSC Office, Patna. The Candidates will be informed individually through SMS about their date of DV. Candidates shall appear personally on that date."

BPSSC Steno document verification date

Candidates will be informed about the verification date through SMS or email. Candidates are advised to closely monitor the messages as they must be present at the location on the date and time allotted to them. The document verification process will take place at the BPSSC Office in Patna, Bihar on the dates mentioned above. Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory for them to be physically present at the centre for the verification process.