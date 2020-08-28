BPUT Result Out; Steps To Check Your Scores At Bputresult.in

The Biju Patnaik University of Technology recently announced results for final year UG as well as PG students on August 27, 2020, Thursday. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their BPUT exam results on the official website at www.bputexam.in. The university conducted the examination following the strict UGC guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are further details about the BPUT exam result that you must check out right away. Read on:

BPUT exam results out

The Biju Patnaik University of Technology has announced result for two courses, MBA and B Pharm. Candidates can find their BPUT MBA result on the official website of the varsity. Here's how candidates can check their BPUT MBA results and results of other subjects from www.bputexam.in.

How to check the BPUT exam results?

Students need to visit the official website of the varsity for BPUT results.

They need to login to the official portal of BPUT for their results.

Candidates would have to find the link for the BPUT exam result, which will redirect them to a new page.

Students would have to add the required details like registration number, date of birth, and verify before submitting them for BPUT exam result.

After clicking on the link for BPUT result option, BPUT MBA result and results for other courses would appear on the screen.

Students can download the BPUT result and take a printout for future reference.

BPUT CGPA to Percentage conversion

Instead of percentage, Biju Patnaik University of Technology awards marks in the form of CGPA. So, students would have to follow some rules for converting BPUT CGPA to Percentage. Here is the formula to change BPUT CGPA to Percentage.

BPUT CGPA to Percentage

(CGPA- 0.50) * 100

