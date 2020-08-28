BPUT Result Out; Steps To Check Your Scores At Bputresult.in

The Biju Patnaik University of Technology recently announced results for final year UG as well as PG students on August 27, 2020, Thursday. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their BPUT exam results on the official website at www.bputexam.in. The university conducted the examination following the strict UGC guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are further details about the BPUT exam result that you must check out right away. Read on:
The Biju Patnaik University of Technology has announced result for two courses, MBA and B Pharm. Candidates can find their BPUT MBA result on the official website of the varsity. Here's how candidates can check their BPUT MBA results and results of other subjects from www.bputexam.in.
Also read: NEET 2020: Centers In Other Countries Not Possible, NTA Tells SC
Also read: NEET 2020 And JEE Main Update: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone Exams
Instead of percentage, Biju Patnaik University of Technology awards marks in the form of CGPA. So, students would have to follow some rules for converting BPUT CGPA to Percentage. Here is the formula to change BPUT CGPA to Percentage.
Also read: NEET 2020: NTA Releases Exam Centre Details For Applicants At 'ntaneet.nic.in'
Also read: NEET 2020: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Seek Exam Centres In Gulf Countries