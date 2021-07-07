BRICS Education Ministers Participated In 8th Meeting & Signed Declaration, See Highlights

BRICS Education Ministers participated in the 8th meeting of 13th BRICS summit that is being hosted by India. Education Ministers from the five BRICS countries signed a joint declaration on Tuesday, 6th July 2021. Declaration aims to strengthen their academic and research collaboration in higher and vocational education.

Themes of meeting

Leveraging digital and technological solutions for ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education

Enhancing research and academic collaboration

8th BRICS Education Ministers Meeting: Highlights

Ministers acknowledged the need of leveraging digital and technological solutions to ensure quality inclusive education. The member states agreed to generate and expand their knowledge base. This move is expected to help them in formulating initiatives in this regard.

Ministers agreed to facilitate the creation of mechanisms that would allow sharing of knowledge and practices like seminars, policy dialogues, interactions with experts.

Ministers also agreed on facilitating the mobility of students and faculty among BRICS partner states, besides encouraging joint and dual degrees between higher education institutions in BRICS countries

Ministers also recognized Technical and Vocational Training and Education as a priority area for every BRICS country and expressed their commitment to promote collaboration in this area.

MoS Sanjay Dhotre chaired the meeting

MoS for Education Sanjay Dhotre chaired the 8th BRICS meeting. He took to Twitter to inform nation about the same. He tweeted, "Chaired the 8th meeting of #BRICS Education Ministers today. India re-emphasizes the importance of multilateral cooperation & the sharing of experiences and best practices among countries."

Chaired the 8th meeting of #BRICS Education Ministers today. India re-emphasizes the importance of multilateral cooperation & the sharing of experiences and best practices among countries. pic.twitter.com/yl0Uacq6u0 — Sanjay Dhotre (@SanjayDhotreMP) July 6, 2021

Shri Dhotre said, "India acknowledges the concerted efforts being made by students, teachers, parents, communities, and governments across the world to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. All are trying to build back a more resilient education system". He also said, " Multilateral cooperation is significant to achieve the goals of our common endeavor, true to our Indian ethos of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam', that means the whole world is one family".

Multilateral cooperation is significant to achieve the goals of our common endeavor, true to our Indian ethos of “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam”, i.e. the whole world is one family. #BRICS — Sanjay Dhotre (@SanjayDhotreMP) July 6, 2021

MoS Dhotre further talked about PM Modi's role in digital India. He tweeted, Under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India embarked on Digital India journey that envisages digital access, equity & inclusiveness. Telecom & digital connectivity is reaching the remotest corners of India, endeavoring to bridge the digital divide."