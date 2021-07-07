BRICS Education Ministers Participated In 8th Meeting & Signed Declaration, See Highlights

Quick links:
BRICS Education Ministers participated in the 8th meeting of 13th BRICS summit that is being hosted by India. Education Ministers from the five BRICS countries signed a joint declaration on Tuesday, 6th July 2021. Declaration aims to strengthen their academic and research collaboration in higher and vocational education.
MoS for Education Sanjay Dhotre chaired the 8th BRICS meeting. He took to Twitter to inform nation about the same. He tweeted, "Chaired the 8th meeting of #BRICS Education Ministers today. India re-emphasizes the importance of multilateral cooperation & the sharing of experiences and best practices among countries."
Shri Dhotre said, "India acknowledges the concerted efforts being made by students, teachers, parents, communities, and governments across the world to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. All are trying to build back a more resilient education system". He also said, " Multilateral cooperation is significant to achieve the goals of our common endeavor, true to our Indian ethos of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam', that means the whole world is one family".
MoS Dhotre further talked about PM Modi's role in digital India. He tweeted, Under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India embarked on Digital India journey that envisages digital access, equity & inclusiveness. Telecom & digital connectivity is reaching the remotest corners of India, endeavoring to bridge the digital divide."
