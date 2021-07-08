British Council, TSCHE To Begin Curriculum Reform In Telangana Higher Education Institutes

British Council and Telangana government have decided to undertake a thread of initiatives together. It will be taken as part of a pilot project which aims to reform higher education institutions in Telangana. This comes in line with the British Council hosting a policy dialogue with key stakeholders from Telangana. They discussed the internationalization of higher education institutions in the state. To be noted that British Council is UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange. For the past few years, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), and British Council have been successfully collaborating with the common aim of providing employment ambitions of the youth.

Universities Identified

British Council and Telangana government have identified Osmania University and Kakatiya University that will initiate the curriculum reform process. They will work with Welsh universities (in the United Kingdom) and will support each other in initiating the reform process. Global Wales through TSCHE will begin implementation of initiatives that aim to elevate the standard of education at Higher Education Institutes. It is believed to be a necessary step towards achieving National Education Policy 2020’s internationalization agenda.

Highlights of policy dialogue

Bangor and Aberystwyth Universities from Wales will work in partnership with Osmania and Kakatiya University of Telangana.

The curriculum reform pilot will be extended to over 1,000 colleges in over three years. It is expected to impact more than 8,00,000 learners.

The partnership between Universities Wales, the Welsh Government, British Council Wales, and the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales (HEFCW) – has established a new scholarship program. The exclusive program is for students from Telangana who want to study at Welsh universities in year 2021.

Under this programme 16 scholarships worth GBP 5,000 each will be given to the bright students studying in Telangana universities. It will help them to go for a PG one-year master’s degree at Universities in Wales.

Each scholarship worth £5000 will contribute towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course at a participating university. Here is the direct link to check eligibility criteria and the process of applying can be found here

Professor. T. Papi Reddy, Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, said, “It is our vision for the state of Telangana to be at the vanguard of knowledge and we are certain that our partnership with the Government of Wales will help us realise our goal. Telangana welcomes the new scholarship scheme that complements our own scholarship initiatives for our youth. In the near future, we look forward to improving education and research outcomes, impacting student employability in the state dramatically, through this collaboration with Wales and the continuous efforts of the British Council.”

Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council, said that this is a significant milestone in our decade-old relationship with the state of Telangana, and we are committed to working together closely for the internationalization of higher education in the state. Professor Iwan Davies, Chair of Global Wales, added, “On behalf of Global Wales and all the Welsh universities, I am proud of our recent MoU and partnership with TSHEC to deeper collaboration in the field of higher education. I am thrilled that British Council India and Global Wales have established a new postgraduate scholarship programme for students from Telangana to study in Wales in year 2021/22. Our universities are open, and very much looking forward to welcoming students from Telangana. We look forward to continuing working in partnership with colleagues at the TSCHE and British Council India to build long-lasting links that will be of mutual benefit to both Telangana and Wales.”