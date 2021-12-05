Last Updated:

BRO Recruitment 2021: 354 Vacancies For MTS, Vehicle Mechanic & Other Posts Announced

BRO Recruitment 2021: Border Roads Organisation is inviting applications for 354 vacancies. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details here.

Ruchika Kumari
BRO Recruitment

BRO Recruitment 2021: Border Roads Organisation has released a recruitment notification for 354 Vehicle Mechanic and other posts. The recruitment has been announced for Multi Skilled Worker, Vehicle Mechanic and Driver Mechanic posts. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details, eligibility, and important dates here. Out of 354 vacancies announced, 293 posts are for Vehicle Mechanic, 45 for Multi-Skilled Workers and 16 are for Driver posts. For more details related to this recruitment drive, candidates can visit the official website of BRO, bro.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the BRO will be releasing a detailed notification soon. The application opening and closing dates will be announced on the official website soon. Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the recruitment process or exam dates.

Official short notice reads, "Online applications shall be invited for Male Candidates for the said posts in General Reserve Engineer Force (BSF), against advertisement number 02/2021 on bro.gov.in

 

BRO Recruitment 2021: Check Vacancy Details Here

Name of the posts

 Number of vacancies

Multi-Skilled Worker Painter

 

 33

Multi-Skilled Worker Mess Waiter

 12

Vehicle Mechanic

 293

Driver Mechanical Transport

 16

BRO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidates should have passed matric or inter exam as per the qualification requirement of the posts
  • The maximum age limit of the candidates must be 35 years

Border Roads Organisation's Short notice highlights 

The BRO short notice released  reads, "The above posts were identified for recruitment without any personnel with Benchmark Disabilities due to departments service conditions. The guidelines or provisions of the existing rules for PwBD candidates would be adhered to in the subsequent advertisements." To be noted that interested candidates will be able to check important dates qualification, age limit, selection process, application process and other details, once the notification is released officially.

