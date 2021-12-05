BRO Recruitment 2021: 354 Vacancies For MTS, Vehicle Mechanic & Other Posts Announced

BRO Recruitment 2021: Border Roads Organisation has released a recruitment notification for 354 Vehicle Mechanic and other posts. The recruitment has been announced for Multi Skilled Worker, Vehicle Mechanic and Driver Mechanic posts. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details, eligibility, and important dates here. Out of 354 vacancies announced, 293 posts are for Vehicle Mechanic, 45 for Multi-Skilled Workers and 16 are for Driver posts. For more details related to this recruitment drive, candidates can visit the official website of BRO, bro.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the BRO will be releasing a detailed notification soon. The application opening and closing dates will be announced on the official website soon. Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the recruitment process or exam dates.

Official short notice reads, "Online applications shall be invited for Male Candidates for the said posts in General Reserve Engineer Force (BSF), against advertisement number 02/2021 on bro.gov.in

BRO Recruitment 2021: Check Vacancy Details Here

Name of the posts Number of vacancies Multi-Skilled Worker Painter 33 Multi-Skilled Worker Mess Waiter 12 Vehicle Mechanic 293 Driver Mechanical Transport 16

BRO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed matric or inter exam as per the qualification requirement of the posts

The maximum age limit of the candidates must be 35 years

Border Roads Organisation's Short notice highlights