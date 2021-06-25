BSc Eligibility Criteria 2021 And Other Details About The Undergraduate Course

Bachelor of Science also known as BSc is an undergraduate degree course. The course is for three years and gives in-depth knowledge in the science field depending on the specialisation selected. It is one of the popular courses among the students interested in science fields. The BSc application 2021 have started in various colleges. A lot of students are still curious to know about the BSc eligibility criteria 2021. Here is a look at the BSc eligibility criteria 2021.

BSc eligibility criteria 2021

The course is an undergraduate course for candidates who have completed their class 12 or 10+2 course. Therefore the most important qualification for a candidate to become eligible for BSc is that he/she should have cleared their class 12 exams in science. It is a foundation course for students who aspire to make their career in the field of science. The BSc eligibility criteria 2021 varies according to college and universities.

The basic qualification is that a candidate must have scored a minimum of 50-60% in their class 12 exams from any recognised board or university.

The candidate should have core subjects required like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology as their subject in the class 12 examination.

The minimum age limit in most of the colleges and universities for BSc is 18 years of age.

The minimum marks required or the cut off required for BSc in top colleges ranges around 90-95%.

There are various specialisations available in BSc courses too like BSc in Computer Science, BSc in Information Technology, BSc in Psychology among others.

The admission process in colleges also varies. Several colleges give admission on the basis of scores obtained in their class 12 exams while some of them also take entrance exams.

The entrance exams are different from college. Some of the well-known entrance exams are IAT IISER, OUAT, NEST among others.

In merit-based admissions, the candidates become eligible through their class 12 marks. The colleges have their own cut off lists.

For the entrance based admissions, the shortlisted candidates will appear in the entrance exam. They will be selected for admission based on their marks in the entrance exam

There are several colleges and universities which offer BSc courses with another degree like MSc and MBA. Therefore, students can also opt for such dual degree courses like B.Sc+MSc, BSc+MBA, and etc.

After successfully completing the BSc course, the candidates can take admission in courses like MBA, MSc among others.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the respective university or college's website to know about the BSc application 2021 details.

