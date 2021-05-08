BSE Odisha HSC Result Date: Odisha Board Class 10 Result Likely To Be Declared By June 30

The Board of Secondary Education in Odisha (BSE Odisha) has put out a notification giving the tentative dates for Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2021. The results will be made available to the candidates on the official website of BSE Odisha at - bseodisha.ac.in. The Odisha Board of education also has an alternate website that can be found here - bseodisha.nic.in. Read on to know more details about the BSE Odisha HSC Result date.

Odisha Class 10 Tentative Result Date 2021 Announced

As per the official notification released by BSE Odisha on their website, the BSE Odisha is expected to release the Odisha HSC Result 2021 for class 10 on June 30, 2021. It should be noted that the notification mentions this as a tentative date, so this is not confirmed. Students will be able to view their results on the BSE Odisha website online. Interested candidates can take a look at the detailed notification with the direct link given here.

BSE Odisha Releases Class 10 Criteria for Assessment

In the same notification, the BSE Odisha has also laid out in detail the official criteria for the assessment for Class 10 results. According to the criteria mentioned in the notification, the Class 10 exam has been cancelled for this academic year, keeping in the mind the rising cases of COVID-19 all across the country. Instead of the exams, the BSE Odisha has devised alternative assessment criteria for assessing the marks of Class 10 students.

According to these new criteria, the Class 10 assessment of students will be done based on their performance in Class 9 and Class 10. As per the official notice given by BSE Odisha, the Class 9 half-yearly annual exam results and the Class 10 Pre-Board results will be considered. The BSE Odisha will give a 40 per cent weightage to the highest marks obtained in Class 9 exams in each subject. The remaining 60 per cent of the weightage will be given to Class 10 Pre-Board exams. Additionally, students who are not satisfied with the marks given by the board will have the option to appear for physical exams, as per the dates decided by the Board after the COVID-19 situation gets better. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the Board for any updates.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK