BSE Odisha OTET 2021: Registration Process Ends On March 9, 2021

Earlier this year, the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, had announced that they are on the lookout for recruitment for various posts of teachers. On February 19, the Board commenced the registration process, which will be in online mode, for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET 2021). Qualified candidates will be appointed as teachers for Standard I to VIII in private aided, private unaided and government schools of Odisha. Here's everything you need to know about the OTET 2021 registration.
The registration process has already begun, with the last date of registration being March 9, 2021. The last date to pay the registration fees is March 8, 2021. While the exam mode is offline, the registration process is expected to be done online only. Here are the following steps to follow to register on the website -
Please note that two different papers are designed for divergent eligible candidates. Parameters are to be met in order to appear for the two sets of examinations for BSE Odisha OTET 2021. Regularly check the website for better clarity on OTET 2021.
