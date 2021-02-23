BSE Odisha OTET 2021: Registration Process Ends On March 9, 2021

Earlier this year, the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, had announced that they are on the lookout for recruitment for various posts of teachers. On February 19, the Board commenced the registration process, which will be in online mode, for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET 2021). Qualified candidates will be appointed as teachers for Standard I to VIII in private aided, private unaided and government schools of Odisha. Here's everything you need to know about the OTET 2021 registration.

BSE Odisha OTET 2021 - How to Register?

The registration process has already begun, with the last date of registration being March 9, 2021. The last date to pay the registration fees is March 8, 2021. While the exam mode is offline, the registration process is expected to be done online only. Here are the following steps to follow to register on the website -

Visit the official website - bseodisha.ac.in/otet-examinations-2021.html The candidate will be introduced to a notice board with a spread of information regarding the examination. Click on the link of "OTET 2021 (1ST) APPLICATION LINK" Once redirected to the new page, 2 separate tabs will be seen namely "New Registration for paper 1" and "New Registration for paper 2". Candidates must choose the paper they wish to appear for. To register for the OTET application form, fill in your credentials that include your name, password, email id and mobile number. Now that the mobile number is linked, the candidate will receive an OTP for verification purposes that will need to be submitted to continue the registration. Once verified, the candidate will be redirected to the application form page. The candidates are required to fill out their personal information along with submitting their academic records and scanned photographs. Finally, make the payment. Note that one will not be able to edit their application form once submitted. Hence, a double check is advised.

Please note that two different papers are designed for divergent eligible candidates. Parameters are to be met in order to appear for the two sets of examinations for BSE Odisha OTET 2021. Regularly check the website for better clarity on OTET 2021.

