BSE Odisha Result 2020: Class 10th Supplementary Result Out Now; Steps To Download

BSE Odisha result 2020 is out now for the 10th standard supplementary exams. The results can be checked via the official website at bseodisha.ac.in. Along with the BSE Odisha supplementary result, the Board of Secondary Education also declared the results for the open school certificate exam as well. Odisha TV reported that their year, out of the 21,487 students who had appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th supplementary result 2020, 15,244 students had qualified for the exam. Read on to check the BSE Odisha 10th class supplementary results.

How to Check Odisha 10th supplementary result?

Visit the official websites - bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in

Click on the link for 'RESULT OF SUPPLEMENTARY HSC EXAMINATION-2020'

Login by submitting the required details and click on 'submit' button

Result will appear on the screen

Download it for future reference

According to Firstpost, no students were reported to have obtained A1 grade this year. Out of the students who cleared the exam, at least 10 students received A grade, 195 students got B1 grade, 930 students secured B2 grade, and 1,902 students got a C grade in their exams.

BSE Odisha result 2020 news and updates

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha had earlier declared the results of Odisha Board Class 10 examination 2020 on July 29th. The BSE Class 10th results were released online for all the students who appeared for the exam in the month of March. A while ago, BSE board had also released the OSSTET results on August 14th. The OSSTET exam refers to Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test and was conducted on January 22 this year. The result was published at the official website at osstet.co.in. Candidates just had to log in to the site and check their OSSTET results. Along with the results, they were also able to check their OSSTET Final Answer Key & OMR response sheets. Candidates who qualify all the rounds of the OSSTET exam get an OSSTET certificate which is valid for a specific period of time. Candidates can apply for teachers post at various schools in the state of Odisha using the OSSTET scorecard.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock