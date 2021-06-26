Last Updated:

BSE Odisha Result 2021 Declared; Find Direct Link To Check Results Here

BSE Odisha Result 2021 was declared on Friday. 97.89% students cleared HSC examination in Odisha. Read article to see direct link to watch and download results.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
IMAGE: UNSPLASH


BSE Odisha result 2021 for class 10th has been declared on Friday. 97.89% students managed to clear matriculation examination. BSE Odisha this year adopted evaluation criteria where 40% marks were based on the performance of class 9 whereas 60% marks were evaluated from HSC practice test marks. For candidates who due to any reason did not appear in practice tests, BSE Odisha gave 100% weightage to the marks secured in the Class 9th examination. Subject-wise highest marks were taken into consideration.

Students can see their Odisha HSC result on the official website http://bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in. In this article, we will show how to check Odisha class 10 result. Direct link to check Odisha HSC Result 2021 is also included. 

How to check Odisha 10th result

Odisha HSC Result 2021: Pass Percentage and evaluation criteria 

  • Pass percentage of regular category has been recorded- 97.89%
  • Pass percentage of ex-regular category has been recorded- 88.33%
  • Pass percentage of cc ex-regular category has been recorded- 88.08%

Will there be any re-exam?

Odisha government has said that it is taking care of student’s future. In line with this, Board will conduct an exam if students are unhappy with the results. Forms for re-exam will be out by July 5. The exam date has not been announced yet, but it is being predicted that it will be conducted in August if the situation allows. 

In order to get approval for publishing Odisha board 10th result, it was placed before the examination committee of the board at around 1 pm on Friday. Results were uploaded only after the approval of the committee. Odisha Board will also distribute the physical copies of marksheet and will issue the required certificates too. However, the date of release for physical copies has not been announced yet.

Odisha Board class 12th result

Odisha Board did not conduct board exams this year. Due to COVID Pandemic, keeping students' safety in mind, State Board decided to cancel it. BSE Odisha has followed alternative evaluation criteria for calculating marks and generating results. The result for class 12th is expected to be released by the second week of August 2021.

