BSEB 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022: Deadline To Register For Matric, Inter Exam Extended

Bihar Board matric inter exam registration 2022: Bihar School Examination Board has released a notification informing about new development related to BSEB 10th and BSEB 12th Board Exams 2022. The registration window for matric and inter exams has been reopened. Now the eligible and interested candidates can apply till October 28, 2021. The official website which they will have to visit is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students should know that the BSEB 10th 12th Board Exams 2022 will be conducted once the Sent up exams end. The registration window which has been reopened will ask for late fees from students. The official notice reads that the schools can even pay the late fees till November 1, 2021. The important dates and steps to register have been mentioned here.

BSEB 10th 12th Board Exams 2022: Important dates

Last date to register for BSEB Matric exam 2022 is Oct 28, 2021

Last date to register for BSEB inter exam 2022 with late fees is Oct 28, 2021

Deadline to pay fee for Inter, Matric exams is November 1, 2021

BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022 Released

The Bihar School Examination Board on October 22 released the dummy admit card for students studying in the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Bihar. Students can now download the admit card by clicking on the direct link mentioned below. Students can also make corrections to the admit card if they find any errors related to their name, class, course, or address. The admit card can be downloaded and corrections can be made by students till October 27, 2021

Here is the direct link to download admit card

BSEB Bihar Board ITI Language Exam 2021: Dummy admit card out

Candidates, who have registered themselves for the Bihar Board ITI Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi and English) Examination 2021, can now download the dummy admit cards from the official website. The official website is secondary.biharboardonline.com. It can be downloaded between October 25 and October 29, 2021. If there is an error in the spelling of students' or parents' names, then it needs to be informed to the concerned institution.