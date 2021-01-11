BSEB 10th Admit Card 2021 Is Released Now At The Official Bihar Exam Board; See Details

Quick links:
BSEB 10th admit card download has begun from today on January 11, 2021. The Bihar School Examination Board that is commonly known as BSEB, has now activated the admit card download link of the BSEB official website. Candidates who are appearing for the Bihar 10th board exams for 2021 can visit the official website at biharboardonline.com. Read on to know more about BSEB 10th admit card 2021 details.
The BSEB had recently announced the exam date schedule of the 10th board exams. The exams are starting from February 17 to 24, 2021. While the Class 12 board exams would be held before in the first week of February from February 1 to 13. The exams are being conducted in 2 sessions that are in the morning and evening session. While the morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, the afternoon session is scheduled for 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, the candidates would have their internal assessment/practical exam from January 20 to 22, 2021. Here is the schedule for the BSEB 10th exam schedule.
