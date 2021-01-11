BSEB 10th Admit Card 2021 Is Released Now At The Official Bihar Exam Board; See Details

BSEB 10th admit card download has begun from today on January 11, 2021. The Bihar School Examination Board that is commonly known as BSEB, has now activated the admit card download link of the BSEB official website. Candidates who are appearing for the Bihar 10th board exams for 2021 can visit the official website at biharboardonline.com. Read on to know more about BSEB 10th admit card 2021 details.

ALSO READ| JEE Advanced 2021 Date Out: 75% Eligibility Criteria Scrapped, IIT-KGP To Conduct Exam

BSEB 10th admit card 2021

BSEB 10th admit card download can be done by visiting the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.

Click on the "Bihar Matric Hall Ticket 2021" link to download the 10th board hall ticket.

You would be directed to a different tab with login interface under "Search admit card for Annual secondary examination, 2021"

Enter your registration details, school code and date of birth and click on Submit.

Click here for the direct link to download the BSEB admit card 2021.

Candidates should note that they need to carry the same admit card for their internal assessment as well as their 10th board practical examinations.

This is how the user interface would look when you click on to the official website to download the admit card.

Image credits: BSEB official website

ALSO READ| GATE 2021 Admit Card Download Link Out Now; Check GATE 2021 Exam Date & Shift Timings

BSEB 2021 exam news & updates

The BSEB had recently announced the exam date schedule of the 10th board exams. The exams are starting from February 17 to 24, 2021. While the Class 12 board exams would be held before in the first week of February from February 1 to 13. The exams are being conducted in 2 sessions that are in the morning and evening session. While the morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, the afternoon session is scheduled for 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, the candidates would have their internal assessment/practical exam from January 20 to 22, 2021. Here is the schedule for the BSEB 10th exam schedule.

February 17 - Science

February 18 - Maths

February 19 - Social Science

February 20 - English

February 22 - Mother tongue

February 23 - Second language

February 24 - Elective subject

ALSO READ| BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020: OFSS 2nd Merit List Released Today On 'ofssbihar.in'

ALSO READ| BSEB Postpones Last Date To Download Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card 2021