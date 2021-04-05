BSEB 10th Result 2021 Declared, 78.17% Of Students Pass, Boys Outscore Girls By 6%

Bihar Board class 10th result has finally been declared. Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB matric exam can download their e- mark sheet from the official website-results.biharboard.online.com. BSEB had conducted the matriculation exams from February 17 to 24, 2021. A total of 16.8 lakh candidates were registered for the exam. Out of them, 16.54 lakh students appeared in the exam. A total of 12.93 lakh students cleared the exam making a pass percent of 78.17. Last year, the pass percentage was 80.59.

According to the official statistics, the pass percentage of girls is 74.7 and for boys, it is 81.57. The overall pass percentage of the Bihar Board matric exam is 78.17. A total of 824893 girls have appeared in the class 10th exam and 616536 of them passed. On the other hand, a total of 829278 boys appeared in the matric exam and 676518 passed

Direct link to download Bihar Board 10th results 2021

How to check Bihar Board Inter Arts Result 2021 Visit the official website - results.biharboard.online.com Click on the result link flashing on the homepage that reads 'BSEB annual secondary results 2021' You will be redirected to a new page Key in your roll number and roll code on the login page Your BSEB matric results 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take its print out

Direct link to download BSEB 10th result 2021

Three students have jointly bagged the first rank in Bihar board class 10th exam 2021. They have scored 484 out of 500 marks - 96.80%. A total of 101 students have made it to the top-10 rank list. The names of the first rank holders are as follows:

Pooja Kumari of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui

Shubhdarshni of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui

Sandeep Kumar of Baldev High School, Dinara, Rohtas

State education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary released the BSEB inter results 2021 today in the BSEB office, Patna. The press conference for result declaration was not held this time due to COVID-19 pandemic. BSEB has already declared the intermediate results 2021 on March 26. A total of 78.04% of the total students passed.