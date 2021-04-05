BSEB 10th Result 2021 Passing Marks And Other Details About The Class 10 Result

Over 16.8 lakh students had been eagerly waiting to get an update about their BSEB 10th result 2021. The long wait is now finally over as the Bihar Board 10th result 2021 has been announced by the Bihar State Examination Board. The result has been declared on the official websites of the board. A total of 78.17% of students have passed the matric exam. A lot of students and their parents have been curious to know about the BSEB 10 result passing marks. Here is a look at the minimum marks required by a candidate to be declared pass in the BSEB result.

BSEB 10 result passing marks

To pass the BSEB 10th exam 2021, a candidate needs to secure a minimum of 30 marks in each subject. The total marks for a subject will be out of 100 and if a candidate secures 30 or more marks in each subject, he/she will be deemed as pass. For subjects like science and social science, students are required to score 30 percent marks individually in theory and also in practical exams. For the candidates who wish to secure the first division, 225 to 300 marks are required in the result. The second division will be awarded to those students who score equal or less than 225 marks.

The overall 30 percent score in the exam is 150 marks. If a student secures 30 marks in each subject and equal to or more than 150 marks in total, he/she will be deemed pass. Those students who fail to secure minimum passing marks in one or two subjects have the chance of compartmental exam to improve their scores. However, those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year. In case a candidate is not satisfied with their scores in the Bihar Board 10th result 2021, they can also apply for the re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

BSEB had conducted the class 10 exam from February 17 to 24, 2021 for a total of 16.8 lakh candidates. This year the candidates were given 100% extra options to attempt the subjective and objective questions. The social science paper was leaked on February 19 and a re-exam was held on March 8. The exam was held in strict protocols because of the pandemic. Here is a look at how to download the Bihar Board result 2021 for class 10.

How to download BSEB 10th result 2021?

Go to the official website of Bihar State Examination Board results at onlinebseb.in

Click on the 'Annual Secondary Result 2021' link on the website

A login page will be displayed on your screen.

Enter your roll number and roll code for the exam

Your BSEB matric results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of it for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the BSEB at onlinebseb.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the Bihar Board result 2021.

Image Credits: Shutterstock