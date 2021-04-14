BSEB 12th Compartment Form Application Window Extended Till April 15

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB recently extended the deadline to fill the registration forms of the BSEB 12th compartment exam. The board recently shared a tweet on its official Twitter handle and shared the news with everyone. The students can now fill the BSEB compartment form for intermediate exams till April 15, 2021. The latest update about BSEB 12th compartment form is a huge sigh of relief for all the students who were yet to fill the forms for the BSEB 12th compartment exam. Here is everything you need to know about the recent BSEB compartment form 2021 news.

BSEB 12th compartment form deadline extended

Earlier, the application window to fill the BSEB 12th compartment form was from April 5, 2021, to April 10, 2021. The board notified that keeping the students in mind, the board has given an extended time from April 14 to April 15, 2021, for applying for the exam. The students can now avail this opportunity and apply for the examination if they have not done it till now. Candidates are advised to make use of this opportunity and apply in the examination as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems.

Those students who have failed in one or two subjects can now apply in the BSEB 12th compartment exam. If the candidates who have filled their application forms have not yet paid their application fee, they can do so till May 20, 2021. The official BSEB tweet also shared a helpline number for the candidates who face any problems or have any doubts related to online form filling or paying the application fees. Here is a look at the official BSEB tweet about the BSEB compartment form 2021 for intermediate students.

Bihar board class 12 results

The Bihar Board intermediate results were declared on March 26, 2021. Results for all streams were declared on the same day. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates registered for the exams out of which 10 lakh 45 thousand 950 candidates passed their class 12 exams. The results recorded a passing percentage of 78.04%. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the BSEB 12th compartment exam and its result. Here is a look at the intermediate results toppers from all streams in this year's exams.

Arts Topper- Madhu Kumari of Khagaria and Kailash Kumar of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui - 463/500 - 92.6%

Science Topper- Sonali Kumari of Smt Parmeshwari Devi Girls High School, Bihar Sharif, Nalanda - 471/500 - 94.2%

Commerce Topper- Sunanda Kumari- SN Sinhaa College, Aurangabad - 471/500 - 94.2%

