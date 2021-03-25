BSEB 12th Result 2021 Expected To Release By March End; Find Steps To Check Results Here

The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB 12th result 2021 is expected to be declared soon. Last year, the results for Class 12th were declared within 25 days of conduction. If we go by the last year's schedule, there is a chance that the Bihar Board 12th result may get a green signal by the end of the month. Those who have appeared for the exam are advised to keep checking the official Twitter page of the board as well as the official website, whose link will be mentioned below, for updates on the BSEB 12th result date and time.

BSEB 12th Result 2021

As per BSEB, the Bihar board Class 12th final exam was held at 1,473 exam centres around the state with as many as 13,50,233 students appearing for the exam. Candidates are advised to keep an eye out on the websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebbihar.com - for regular updates. To access the results, the candidates will have to keep in handy the roll number and roll code given to them during the exam.

How to check the Bihar Board Result -

Visit the website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The link for the results will be available on the homepage going by the name - ‘Bihar board 12th result 2021’

After clicking on that, the candidate will be redirected to a login window, where they will be asked to submit details like their roll number, roll code, registration number in appropriate fields.

The BSEB 12th result 2021 will be displayed in the next window/page. It will also be available in a PDF format for download.

Candidates are also advised to take a print-out of the results for future references.

Candidates need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent of marks to pass the 12th standard. Additionally, students will need to secure minimum marks in the individual subjects without which, a reattempt of the papers will be called for post the announcement. Recently, the Bihar Board also introduced a 50 per cent objective component in exams, for which separate OMR papers were prepared, which proved to be easier for the students. Last year, a total of 80.44% of students cleared the exam in Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Expectations have exceeded this time.

Image Credit - Shutterstock