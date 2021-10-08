BSEB 12th Sent-up Exam 2022 To Be Held Between October 19 And November 7

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will conduct the class 12th sent-up exam for the session 2021-22 between October 19 and November 7. School Principals can conduct the exam in their respective schools anytime between these dates, as per their convenience. This has been done considering the Bihar Panchayat Elections. The Bihar Board intermediate sent-up exam will be conducted for both, theory and practical papers.

As per the latest notification, it is mandatory for all the candidates to appear for the BSEB intermediate sent-up exam 2021. Those who fail in the BSEB 12th sent-up exam 2021 will not be allowed to appear in the Bihar annual intermediate exam 2021. BSEB will issue the admit card for the annual intermediate exam only for those candidates who will clear the sent-up exams.

BSEB Bihar Intermediate Sent-Up Exam 2021

As per the latest notice, the schools in Bihar will have to prepare the BSEB intermediate sent-up results and submit them to the office of the district education officer. The results have to be submitted between November 11 and 13, 2021. Candidates who clear the Bihar intermediate sent-up exams 2021 will be eligible to take the main annual exam of Bihar Board class 12th.

BSEB 12th Sent up Exam 2021: Key dates