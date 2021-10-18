BSEB 12th Sent Up Exam: Bihar Board Announces Exam Date; Here's All You Need To Know

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2022: BSEB Bihar Board will be conducting Inter 'Sent-Up' Exam 2022 from 19 October 2021. Candidates should know that the Class 12th 'Sent-Up' or Pre-Board examinations will be conducted in their respective schools. The schools have been told to conduct 'Sent-Up' examinations between October 19 and 7 November 2021. Therefore, affiliated schools will be conducting it as per their convenience. This has been done considering the Bihar Panchayat Elections. The Bihar Board intermediate sent-up exam will be conducted for both, theory and practical papers. The notice regarding the same has been uploaded on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB 12th Sent up Exam 2021: Important dates

Bihar Board Inter Sent-up exams will be conducted between October 19 and November 7, 2021

Bihar Board Inter Sent-up exam result submission by schools between November 11 and November 13, 2021.

Sent-Up examinations are mandatory

All the candidates are hereby informed that it is compulsory for Class 12th students to sit for the 'Sent-Up' or Pre-Board examinations this year. Students who due to any reason fail to do so will be facing issues while attempting to sit for the final board exams. Students will be allowed to attempt Class 12th Board exams only if they attempt the Pre-Board exams. It is to be noted that the hall tickets for the final examination will only be issued to those students who sit for these Pre-Board examinations. BSEB dummy admit cards for Class 12th Board Examinations will be available on the website on 25 October 2021. The dummy admit cards are for the Academic year 2021-22. The dummy admit cards have been made to ensure that there are no mistakes in the candidate's details, like their name, category, gender, etc. Final Admit cards would be released only after details on the dummy admit card is confirmed. In case any candidate finds any issue with the details mentioned in dummy admit card, he/she will have to contact the school/board to get it rectified.

BSEB Bihar Intermediate Sent-Up Exam 2021

As per the latest notice, the schools in Bihar will have to prepare the BSEB intermediate sent-up results and submit them to the office of the district education officer. The results have to be submitted between November 11 and 13, 2021. Candidates who clear the Bihar intermediate sent-up exams 2021 will be eligible to take the main annual exam of Bihar Board class 12th.