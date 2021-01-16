BSEB Admit Card 2021: Candidates Can Now Download Inter Admit Card; See Steps

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has now declared the admit card for intermediate or Class 12. The admit cards were released today on January 16 at the BSEB official website. Candidates should note that the admit card would be available on the website till January 31st only. The Class 12 board exams would be held before in the first week of February from February 1 to 13. The exams are being conducted in 2 sessions that are in the morning and evening session. Read on to know more about BSEB admit card 2021 details.

BSEB admit card 2021 for Inter students

BSEB admit card download can be completed by visiting the official website of BSEB at https://seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com/.

Click on the "Bihar Inter Hall Ticket 2021" link to download the 12th board hall ticket.

Enter your registration details, school code and date of birth and click on Submit.

Click here for the direct link to download the BSEB hall ticket 2021.

Students should remember that according to the new marking scheme if a student needs to score passing marks, he/she has to attain 33% marks in each subject, as well as in their average percentage to be considered as 'Pass'. However is a student fails to attain minimum marks in the compulsory subjects, then the marks from the additional subjects would be adjusted to balance it out.

The BSEB admit card date and time would be mentioned on the hall tickets, apart from the details about the exam centre. Candidates should download their admit cards as early as possible so that they can report and rectify any mistakes that may have appeared on the admit card. The BSEB intermediate admit card 2021 will also consist of rules and regulations for the COVID-19 precautions. The school authorities have made arrangements to set up proper kiosks to maintain social distance. Students would be given staggered entries at their schools to avoid crowding. Earlier the 10th class admit card download link was also made available on the website since January 11, 2021. The BSEB had recently announced the exam date schedule of the 10th board exams which are starting from February 17 to 24, 2021.

