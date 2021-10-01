BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Here

BSEB Bihar Board class 10 registration: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline of registration for class 10 students. As per the latest announcement from the state examination department, the last date for Bihar Board matric registration 2021 is October 15, 2021. Candidates need to pay the registration fee before the deadline, and the applications submitted after the last date will not be accepted.

Candidates who want to apply for admission to the Bihar Board need to visit the official website of - biharboard.online. As per the notice, those candidates who want to fill the registration form will have to pay a late fine at the time of registration. The late fee for the Bihar School Examination Board's class 10 registration is Rs. 320 and Rs. 450.

Bihar board matric registration 2021: Here's how to register

STEP 1: To register for the BSEB, candidate needs to visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com .

. STEP 2: Now, click on the link that reads, " Registration/Permission ".

". STEP 3: Select the option that reads, " Click here to view/login " for the exam year 2022.

" for the exam year 2022. STEP 4: Now, click on the link that reads, " view/apply ".

". STEP 5: Select the district and name of your school.

STEP 6: After signing in, enter the required details correctly and then "Submit".

STEP 7: Now, pay for the application fees and print the form.

BSEB: Age Limit | Documents | More Details

BSEB Bihar Board class 10 registration: Candidates whose age is more than 14 years as of March 1, 2021, will not be considered as an eligible candidate for the BSEB 2023 admissions. While filling out the registration form, if the school head or students face any kind of issue, they can freely contact the helpline number 0612-2230039 or 0612-2235161. Candidates will also have to fill in numerous details to complete the registration procedure.

Students are required to submit their Aadhar Cards.

Mobile phone number

Photograph

Email Addresses

Resident identification card

Image: PTI